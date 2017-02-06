Leaked screenshot shows HTC 11 may have 6GB of RAM, Snapdragon 835

The HTC 10 was the company’s best handset yet, but that doesn’t mean HTC has been resting since its release — in fact, work is well underway on the development of what many assume will be called the HTC 11.

But what will the HTC 11 look like? And what kinds of features will it have under the hood? Well, a tipster has leaked both images and specs of the upcoming device, giving us a pretty good look at what we can expect.

Specs

We first saw a list of HTC 11 specs accompanying a leaked image on Weibo, and now we have a little more confirmation of what those specs may end up being thanks to another leak on the Chinese social media site. This particular leak seems to be a look at the “About Phone” section of the Settings of the device, confirming that we’ll see a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor.

Unlike the previous leak, this image shows 6GB of RAM — which makes a little more sense than the 8GB in the first leak. It is, however, possible that we’ll see two variants of the phone, and that one will surprise us with an absolutely huge 8GB. We can also see that the device will boast a display resolution of 1,556 x 2,550 — which is a slightly stranger resolution to offer considering a 2K display sits at 1,440 x 2,560. There may also be a 128GB storage variant.

In the first leak, it was also claimed that the phone will include the new Quick Charge 4.0, which dramatically improves charging times, and goes hand in hand with the Snapdragon 835. Along with that battery, we will supposedly see a 3,700mAh battery — which is a step up from the 3,000mAh battery in the HTC 10. According to the leak, it will have 256GB of storage.

Design

Let’s start out with what the phone will look like. The leaker posted a rendered image on Weibo of what they claim is the HTC 11, which will be HTC’s flagship device for 2017.

As you can see, the device looks very similar to the HTC 10, both front and back. There seems to be a dual camera lens on the top right, which does away with the symmetrical design approach that HTC has traditionally taken. According to the leak, the rear-facing camera is 12-megapixels and the front-facing 8-megapixels — a bump up from the 5-megapixel shooter we saw on the HTC 10.

The leak also gave us some details about what appears to be an almost edge-to-edge display. The display will be 5.5 inches with a Quad HD resolution. That is a little larger in size than the HTC 10, but the resolution stays the same, meaning the display will be slightly less sharp — but not noticeably so.

Updated on 01-06-2017 by Christian de Looper: Added newly leaked specs from Weibo.