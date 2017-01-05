HTC’s sequel to the One X9 will reportedly launch by the time winter ends

HTC’s One X9 midrange handset apparently sold well enough to warrant a sequel, and the Taiwanese firm will reportedly unveil its follow-up in the near future, reports VentureBeat.

On the outside, the One X10 is rumored to adopt similar design cues to those featured on the OnePlus 3, LeEco Le Pro 3, and plenty of other Android handsets. Around back, the phone is set to feature a 16.3-megapixel camera above the circular fingerprint sensor and next to the dual LED flash module. The front features a 7.9MP sensor above the 5.5-inch, 1,920 x 1,080 resolution display.

Below the display reportedly sits Google’s traditional back, home, and Overflow buttons, noteworthy features given how prior HTC phones do not offer this set of buttons on the hardware.

Rumored to power the One X10 is MediaTek’s octa-core 1.9GHz MT6755 chipset, which also made an appearance in the Desire 10 Pro, along with 3GB RAM. 32GB of storage is available out of the box, though a MicroSD card slot might be available for additional memory.

If the specifications turn out to be accurate, the One X10 might not show enough improvement for someone with the One X9 to make the jump. Apart from the processing package, the main difference is the former’s higher-resolution cameras compared to the latter’s 13MP and 5MP cameras.

By itself, though, the One X10 is a decent midrange option that most likely won’t break the bank — we assume the phone will not go for very much, although pricing and availability are currently unavailable. HTC initially announced the One X9 during the tail end of 2015, and sold it for around $170, so the same could happen, together with similar pricing, during this year’s get-together in Spain. The One X9 made its way to China and other parts of the world, so the One X10 might see similar availability.