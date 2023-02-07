OnePlus has made an iPad Pro-bothering tablet called the OnePlus Pad, an 11.6-inch monster that expands the brand’s product line beyond its core phones and earbuds, joining other peripheral devices like the OnePlus Watch and OnePlus TV. It’s OnePlus’s first foray into the world of Android tablets, and it’s not taking the commitment lightly — providing plenty of tech to tempt you away from the Apple iPad Pro or Samsung Galaxy Tab S8.

The 11.6-inch screen has an unusual 7:5 aspect ratio (most iPad tablets have a 4:3 aspect ratio, for example), and an impressive 144Hz refresh rate, plus Dolby Vision certification. It’s compatible with OnePlus’s Stylo stylus (which comes in the box) and attaches to a keyboard or protective case accessory using magnets. The early press details state the keyboard comes with the OnePlus Pad, meaning you won’t have to buy anything extra to enjoy all its abilities.

OnePlus has chosen the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 processor to power the OnePlus Pad, and it comes with up to 12GB of RAM. OnePlus has worked with MediaTek on phones like the Nord N300 already, and the Dimensity 9000 is a high-spec, 3.05GHz chip — but it has been recently replaced by the Dimensity 9200. However, it impressed us when we tried it inside the Asus ROG Phone 6D.

Made from aluminum, the OnePlus Pad comes in a color called Halo Green, with a special engraved finish on the rear, which the company calls Star Orbit. The rear camera sits top-center in landscape orientation. The screen has a 2.5D curve around the edges, another feature that sets it apart from other tablets, plus a set of slim 6.54mm bezels. Inside is a 9,510mAh battery, and this being a OnePlus product means it has fast charging too.

It’s the familiar SuperVOOC charging technology, and the included 67W charger will take the battery from zero to full in 80 minutes. That’s fast considering the capacity of the cell, and once it’s at 100%, it should have enough energy for around 14 hours of video and a month of standby. What else? It has stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support, the option to add a SIM card, and software to allow a fast and seamless connection between the Pad and a OnePlus phone, enabling data sharing.

What we don’t know yet is how much the OnePlus Pad will cost, but OnePlus did confirm that it’s coming to Europe and North America, with pre-orders opening in April. The OnePlus Pad is one of several new products from the company, including the OnePlus 11, the OnePlus Buds Pro 2, and the OnePlus Keyboard created with experts Keychron.

