OnePlus is working on a range of 4K TVs ⁠– here’s everything we know so far

Josh Levenson
By

It’s no secret that OnePlus is working on a range of 4K TVs. Heck, we’ve known that since CEO Pete Lau announced the endeavor back in September 2018. Since then, however, several new details have surfaced — like the fact they’ll be available in sizes ranging from 43 to 75 inches and will run Android TV. Here’s the lowdown.

Truth be told, much of what we’ve heard to date comes from a recent submission to the Bluetooth SIG (all devices that utilize Bluetooth must first receive a certification issued by the Bluetooth SIG), with the documentation stating that the so-called “unique” Android TVs all have an LED screen, not to be confused OLED or QLED.

The model numbers, also included in the listing, seem to reveal more details — the 43-inch variant will be exclusive to India, while the 55-inch, 65-inch, and 75-inch models will hit the shelves in China and the United States, with the size apparently indicated by the first two characters in the code and the region by the last two.

oneplus tv sizes release date specs model numbers
Note the screen size at the start of the model number (fourth column) and the region at the end.

The OnePlus TV is … unique

What’s even more interesting is the fact OnePlus chose to describe its forthcoming 4K TVs as “unique” Android TVs. Why? Because Google doesn’t allow a whole lot of customization when it comes to Android TV, leading some to speculate that the Chinese firm may have struck some sort of deal with the American behemoth.

On the other hand, OnePlus could be hinting that it’s the hardware itself that’s unique — and that seems a lot more feasible. After all, OnePlus is no stranger to pushing the envelope when it comes to design; it was one of the first smartphone makers to launch a handset with a pop-up camera and rushed to adopt edge-to-edge screens.

The fact of the matter is, we don’t know what it’s working on. The above details have been formulated from the odd scrap of information listed in a filing online or released by Lau, so best take the assumed conclusions with a considerable pinch of salt. All we know for certain is that it’s working on a 4K TV.

When will the OnePlus TV launch?

There’s no word on when the OnePlus TV — or 1+ LED TV, as it’s referred to in the Bluetooth SIG listing — will hit the shelves. That said, new hardware doesn’t tend to crop up on the SIG’s online database until it’s ready to be cast into the market in order to avoid leaks.

