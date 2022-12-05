The OnePlus 11 Pro was slated to be the next OnePlus flagship for early 2023. However, as per a new report from Gadget Gang (in association with reliable tipster @OnLeaks), the leaked OnePlus 11 Pro in the past is in fact, the OnePlus 11, which will be the flagship for early 2023. Apart from that, we also have our first look at the ‘official’ renders of the next OnePlus flagship. It looks like the company is iterating the design from its 2022 designs, with controversial results.

According to the latest renders, OnePlus is taking inspiration from Samsung of 2021 by extending the camera module to the side of the OnePlus 11. The new design is likely to stir some debate around the looks of the device. Meanwhile, the Hasselblad logo is now in the middle of the camera module, which looks odd. The optics include a three-lens camera system accompanied by an LED flash. The OnePlus 11 is said to be made available in Forest Emerald and Volcanic Black color options. As per the renders, the back seems to have a matte finish.

The OnePlus 11 is touted to feature a 6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED display. We are likely to get a hole-punch front camera. We’re also expecting the latest Qualcomm processor – the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, which could be paired with up to 16GB of RAM. According to previous reports, the next OnePlus flagship will have a 50MP Sony IMX890 main camera, 48MP IMX581 ultrawide, and 32MP IMX709 2x zoom camera. These will be tuned by Hasselblad, like the OnePlus 10 Pro.

The upcoming OnePlus device is said to pack a 5,000mAh battery. There is no word on the fast charging speeds but we expect the phone to charge at 100W at least, especially when the OnePlus 10T came with 150W fast charging. However, it was limited to 125 watts in the U.S. We speculate the OnePlus 11 will launch sometime around March 2023.

