Google just added some major new security features to keep its Google One subscribers safe while on the web. After all, the internet is where you spend a lot of your time, whether that’s looking things up, paying bills, shopping, booking appointments, or sharing photos with family and friends. That’s a lot of information, and Google wants to keep subscribers safe from the darker side of the web.

Regardless of whether you use an iPhone or an Android smartphone, all Google One subscribers are getting the following two security features.

VPN by Google One for everyone

Starting today, and rolling out over the next several weeks, more Google One subscribers can access VPN by Google One. Google initially rolled out its VPN service in late 2020, but it was restricted to the $10-per-month 2TB plan. Starting today, any Google One subscriber has access to it.

With VPN by Google One, you can add an extra layer of security to your data connection. With a VPN, you’ll be able to mask your IP address, keeping it clear of the prying eyes of hackers and other shady network operators. Without the use of a VPN, websites and apps can utilize your IP address to track your activity and determine your location, so adding a secure layer over that can help keep you safe.

VPN by Google One is now accessible by all Google One subscribers, even those on the Basic $2-per-month (100GB) plan. The VPN is available in 22 countries and can be used on Android, iOS, Windows, and Mac.

Dark web report monitoring

With everyone so reliant on online services these days, there’s always the risk of a data breach, unfortunately. When a data breach happens, your personal information can be stolen and used for online identity theft and other crimes — and this happens more often than you think. Google wants to help protect you against those situations as well.

Google One is adding a new dark web report, which helps you scan the dark web for your info, like name, address, email, phone number, and Social Security number. If anything is found as a match, you’ll be notified.

With the dark web report enabled, you can just provide the information that you want to keep an eye on within your monitoring profile, and Google will take care of the rest. In addition to the results that match your personal info in the monitoring profile, you can also get additional related info that may have been found in data breaches.

All of this information is handled through Google’s own privacy policy, and you are able to delete any info from your monitoring profile or simply stop monitoring completely. Again, if you have an active Google One subscription, you will have access to dark web monitoring as it rolls out within the next few weeks on your smartphone and other devices.

