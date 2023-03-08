 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Your Google One plan just got 2 big security updates to keep you safe online

Christine Romero-Chan
By

Google just added some major new security features to keep its Google One subscribers safe while on the web. After all, the internet is where you spend a lot of your time, whether that’s looking things up, paying bills, shopping, booking appointments, or sharing photos with family and friends. That’s a lot of information, and Google wants to keep subscribers safe from the darker side of the web.

Regardless of whether you use an iPhone or an Android smartphone, all Google One subscribers are getting the following two security features.

VPN by Google One for everyone

Samsung Galaxy S23 on astroturf
Christine Romero-Chan / Digital Trends

Starting today, and rolling out over the next several weeks, more Google One subscribers can access VPN by Google One. Google initially rolled out its VPN service in late 2020, but it was restricted to the $10-per-month 2TB plan. Starting today, any Google One subscriber has access to it.

With VPN by Google One, you can add an extra layer of security to your data connection. With a VPN, you’ll be able to mask your IP address, keeping it clear of the prying eyes of hackers and other shady network operators. Without the use of a VPN, websites and apps can utilize your IP address to track your activity and determine your location, so adding a secure layer over that can help keep you safe.

VPN by Google One is now accessible by all Google One subscribers, even those on the Basic $2-per-month (100GB) plan. The VPN is available in 22 countries and can be used on Android, iOS, Windows, and Mac.

Dark web report monitoring

A keyboard that displays a darknet button.
Getty Images

With everyone so reliant on online services these days, there’s always the risk of a data breach, unfortunately. When a data breach happens, your personal information can be stolen and used for online identity theft and other crimes — and this happens more often than you think. Google wants to help protect you against those situations as well.

Google One is adding a new dark web report, which helps you scan the dark web for your info, like name, address, email, phone number, and Social Security number. If anything is found as a match, you’ll be notified.

With the dark web report enabled, you can just provide the information that you want to keep an eye on within your monitoring profile, and Google will take care of the rest. In addition to the results that match your personal info in the monitoring profile, you can also get additional related info that may have been found in data breaches.

All of this information is handled through Google’s own privacy policy, and you are able to delete any info from your monitoring profile or simply stop monitoring completely. Again, if you have an active Google One subscription, you will have access to dark web monitoring as it rolls out within the next few weeks on your smartphone and other devices.

Editors' Recommendations

The Pixel 7’s best camera trick is coming to the iPhone and all Android phones
Christine Romero-Chan
By Christine Romero-Chan
February 23, 2023
Erasing items in Magic Eraser.

The Google Pixel series of phones, specifically the Pixel 6 and Pixel 7, have an exclusive feature called Magic Eraser. With Magic Eraser, you can get rid of unwanted objects in a photo, such as people in the background or things like power lines. As of today, Magic Eraser is becoming available to all Android phones and iPhone users through Google One.

Magic Eraser debuted on the Pixel 6 lineup, which includes the Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, and the more affordable Pixel 6a, which is still available to purchase (the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro have been discontinued). If you have a Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro, you also have the Magic Eraser feature. One of the reasons I had always wanted a Pixel device is because of Magic Eraser, and it is something that I desperately wished Apple would implement.

Read more
SMS 2FA is insecure and bad — use these 5 great authenticator apps instead
Christine Romero-Chan
By Christine Romero-Chan
February 22, 2023
Twilio Authy 2FA app running on an iPhone.

You probably have what seems like a million accounts across the internet these days, right? At least, that’s what it feels like for me — with all these social media, email, and banking accounts, plus digital storefronts, and more. Regardless of where I access these from, whether it’s my iPhone 14 Pro or my Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus, or even my Mac, the first step is to make sure that I have a strong and secure (preferably randomly generated) password. But for extra peace of mind, everyone needs to look into two-factor authentication (2FA) to really keep people out.

Recently, Twitter has made the news yet again because it’s forcing everyone who uses SMS 2FA to either remove it from their account or subscribe to Twitter Blue to keep it. SMS 2FA is when you get a code sent as an SMS to your phone, and while it's convenient, this is the least secure 2FA method available. SMS 2FA is susceptible to numerous vulnerabilities, including SIM swapping (where someone takes over a mobile phone number by convincing a carrier to link that number with the SIM card), SIM duplication attacks, and more.

Read more
This major Apple bug could let hackers steal your photos and wipe your device
Alex Blake
By Alex Blake
February 22, 2023
A physical lock placed on a keyboard to represent a locked keyboard.

Apple’s macOS and iOS are often considered to be more secure than their rivals, but that doesn’t make them invulnerable. One security team recently proved that by showing how hackers could exploit Apple’s systems to access your messages, location data, and photos -- and even wipe your device entirely.

The discoveries were published on the blog of security research firm Trellix, and will be of major concern to iOS and macOS users alike, since the vulnerabilities can be exploited on both operating systems. Trellix explains that Apple patched the exploits in macOS 13.2 and iOS 16.3, which were released in January 2023, so you should update your devices as soon as you can.

Read more