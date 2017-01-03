The new Huawei Honor 6X sports a dual-sensor camera at a reasonable price

Huawei’s Honor phones have always been strong competitors at their budget price points. This year’s Honor 5X delivered exceptional cameras, a metal unibody, and a powerful processor for a palatable $250. And now, at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Huawei’s keeping a good thing going with a new Honor phone bound for international waters — the Honor 6X.

The Honor 6X was not a mystery, exactly. It launched at an October press event in China. But Huawei’s broadening its availability in January, beginning with the U.S. and Europe and expanding to other regions in the coming weeks.

More: Lenovo Moto Z and Z Force review

It’s a beauty to behold. The slim, sleek Honor 6X boasts a unibody aluminum design that weighs 162 grams and a curved glass edge that measures a mere 8.2mm in thickness. The display, a 5.5-inch full HD (1,920 x 1,080 pixels) panel of the LCD variety, reaches 450 nits and has a 0.3-second response time — a 42 percent improvement from previous Honor models.

Under the Honor 6X’s machine-polished hood sits Huawei’s custom Kirin 655, an octa-core processor comprised of four high-powered cores clocked at 2.1GHz and a second set of energy-saving cores at 1.7GHz. A tertiary i5 coprocessor handles lighter tasks like speech recognition, music playback, sensor processing, and location tracking. Both are paired with up to 4GB of RAM and internal storage managed by Huawei’s smart file system, which automatically prevents file fragmentation and optimizes read and write speeds.

The Honor 6X’s silicon is not the only highlight. Huawei’s new handset packs a rear camera with a 1.25μm pixel size, built-in noise reduction algorithms, and a Sony sensor capable of honing on subjects in 0.3 seconds. And it’s the first in the Honor series to pack a dual-sensor rear camera; a 12-megapixel sensor handles color data, while an adjacent 2-megapixel monochrome snapper measures brightness levels. Its software combines the two to produce an image that Huawei says is much brighter and crisper in low-light conditions than your average phone camera.

More: Huawei’s Honor to launch modular smartphone with no speaker or camera

The dual-sensor design allows for other effects, too. The Honor 6X’s camera can refocus (within an aperture value of f/.95 to f/16) on subjects in the foreground after the picture has been taken, and automatically convert pictures to monochrome. Huawei’s accompanying software supports low-light shots, long exposure, and custom filters.

The front-facing camera and fingerprint sensors are nothing to scoff at, either. The Honor 6X’s 8-megapixel front camera features a 77-degree lens for wide-angle selfies and a built-in “Beauty” mode that recognizes and fixes blemishes. The Honor 6X’s fingerprint sensor also supports swipe gestures; swiping left and right flips through pics in a photo album, for instance, while a series of taps snoozes alarms and places calls.

All that technology is rather energy efficient, luckily. The Honor 6X’s 3,340 mAh battery should last up to two days on a single charge, Huawei says, or up to 11.5 hours of video, 70 hours of music, and eight hours of gaming. And it supports 5V/2A power delivery, meaning fast recharge times.

More: Honor 6X: Rumors and news leaks

The Honor 6X comes in gold, silver, and gray. A variant with 3GB of RAM will be available for purchase from Honor’s web portal beginning January 4 in the United States, United Kingdom, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Iran, and Iraq. A 4GB model will launch in “select markets” later this year.

Pricing starts at $250 for the Honor 6X 3GB and $300 for the Honor 6X 4GB. Customers in the U.S. can get the Honor 6X 3GB for the reduced price of $200 during flash sales at 10 a.m. (PT )on January 10, 17, 24, and 31.

The Honor 6X launches on the eve of the Honor brand’s third anniversary. The subbrand, which now reaches more than 74 different countries and regions, topped $6 billion in global sales in 2016.