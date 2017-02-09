Lenovo challenged developers to create new Moto Mods — here is what they built

Why it matters to you The future of smartphones could be modular and these are among the first waves in making them a reality.

The Lenovo Moto Mod concept is perhaps the most popular modular smartphone concept to date and for good reason — Moto Mods are easy to use, powerful, and can add a whole lot more functionality to your device. Not only that, but Lenovo isn’t the only company that makes them — third-party developers have also added their concepts to the ecosystem and Lenovo has even run a competition for developers and entrepreneurs to create the best.

Now, that competition is coming to a close and the best of the entrants each have their own Indiegogo page and there are some interesting concepts. We already reported on the Edge mod that added notification lights and an external battery to your device. While the Edge may the most popular, it’s not the only offer.

“So far, the Indiegogo campaign finalists have dreamed up ideas for Moto Mods ranging from wireless and solar chargers to smart home solutions, walkie-talkies, and health monitoring devices,” Lenovo said on the Motorola blog.

Apart from Edge, the most popular Mod seems to be a simple cover that gives your device wireless charging. One of the best things about it, however, isn’t that it brings wireless charging to the Moto Z — it’s that it does so in a super thin and stylish cover that only increases the thickness of the device by a tiny amount. The Mod is relatively cheap too — you can pledge $35 to get one or you can up that pledge to $45 to get one with an infrared emitter on top of the wireless charging. Pledge for yourself on the Indiegogo page.

The next most popular Mod is lagging far behind the Edge and wireless charging panel in pledges, but it’s still a cool concept. It’s called Mico, and it basically adds solar charging capabilities, along with a 2,200mAh battery, to your Moto Z. You can get it here.

There are a few other mods to check out, so if you have a Moto Z and are interested in checking out a few concepts, head to the Indiegogo Moto Mods finalists page.