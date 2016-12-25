Looking for a holiday gift for yourself? How about Louis CK’s free new app?

Looking for a laugh with which to end 2016 or begin 2017? Louis CK has your back. The star comedian wants you to know that he’s ended this year by beginning a new venture — the epynonomously titled Louis CK, which you can download for free on either your iPhone or Android device.

What does it do? Well, quite simply, it’ll let you watch and listen to any of his shows and stand-up comedy, no matter where you might be. And yes, that includes episodes of independent series Horace and Pete.

As per the App Store description, you can use Louis CK to watch and listen to stand-up performances, get notifications of new releases and tour dates, buy tickets, read the latest Louis CK news, and of course, stream his stand-up and TV shows to AirPlay, Google Cast, and Chromecast, all from your phone.

And if you really need a good chuckle, CK has noted that he’s also put his entire library on his site, louisck.net, as well as on his nascent app. To be clear, while the app is free, each show will set you back $5 (though each “Horace” episode costs a bit less).

Louis also has a message for all of us, which we’ve included below:

I wish you all a Happy New Year. Meaning that I wish for your New Years Eve to be happy. It’s hard to wish hundreds of thousands of people to have an entire happy year. That’s a lot. That feels greedy and hopeless and also some of you might not deserve a happy year. Everyone deserves a happy moment or day now and again but a whole happy year I would wish on maybe eight people and four of them are terminally ill children.

Also please remember that the turning over of one year to another is a mental construct that bears no more weight than the things that keep us apart and in competitive categories as human beings. Time is not moving. You’re not losing or gaining ground. You’re not separate from “them” anymore than you’re separate from your own umbrella. It’s now, we’re us and this is here. If you’re in pain, this too shall pass. If you’re in luxury, this too shall pass. Ask an old lady how she’s doing. The internet is not real. Draw a picture on a napkin.