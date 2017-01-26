Based on leaked specs, Samsung's Galaxy Tab S3 will feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 820

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 has been the subject of a number of rumors — including that it would be released in September 2016. A report from SamMobile suggests the tablet will now launch at some point in the first quarter of 2017.

Here’s everything we know about the Galaxy Tab S3 so far.

Specs

We now finally have a first look at what could be the specs of the Galaxy Tab S3. According to a Geekbench filing that was spotted by PocketNow, the device will sport a Qualcomm Snapdragon 820, as well as 4GB of RAM and a 2,048 x 1,536 resolution display.

According to the SamMobile report, the Tab X3 will come in two variants — the SM-T280, which will be the Wi-Fi-only model, and the SM-T285, which will offer LTE connectivity as well.

These specs are somewhat disappointing, especially for what’s supposed to be a flagship tablet. A Snapdragon 821 or even 835 would have been a much nicer option for the processor, and the display on the tablet is the same as the Galaxy Tab S2. Still, the specs aren’t bad — and they should be fully capable for most users. Not only that, but the Snapdragon 820 will represent a pretty big upgrade for Samsung — the Galaxy Tab S2 offered an Exynos 5433 or Snapdragon 652 processor, depending on the region where it was purchased.

Whenever the Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 is finally released, it should be a real hit, which Samsung could use after the whole fiasco with the Galaxy Note 7.

We’ll update this article as we continue to hear more about the upcoming tablet.

