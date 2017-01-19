Leak shows what could be one of two Sony phones rumored for MWC launch

Why it matters to you If you're a Sony fan, it's possible that you're about to get a couple more great smartphone options to choose from.

It looks like Sony is prepping for a pretty big unveiling at Mobile World Congress next month — reports indicate that the company may release two surprise phones at the event. Of course, that in and of itself won’t be too much of a surprise considering the company traditionally releases new phones at MWC every year.

Specifics about the purported phones remain unknown. Code names for the phones — G3112 and G3121 — have been spotted at the Eurasian Economic Commission, but we don’t know what the code names relate to or mean.

One of the potential phones has been spotted on benchmarking website AnTuTu. The device, which was shared on Chinese social media site Weibo, is unnamed, but it does have the code name G3221. According to the benchmarks, it will feature a cool 64GB of onboard storage, 4GB of RAM, a 24MP rear-facing camera, a 16MP front-facing camera, and a MediaTek Helio P20 processor. In other words, it’s probably a midrange phone. It also runs Android 7.0 Nougat.

While it’s unclear exactly what the handsets will look like, some rumors suggest that one of them could be the Xperia X2, since it will have been a full year since the original Xperia X was released at MWC 2016.

The Xperia X featured a Snapdragon 650 processor, along with 3GB of RAM and either 32 or 64GB of storage. The real standout feature of the device, however, was the camera — which came in with a hefty 23MP sensor, an f/2.0 aperture, and phase detection autofocus. The front-facing camera was no slouch either — its sensor was 13MP with an f/2.0 aperture and a 1/3-inch sensor size.

It’s highly likely that the Sony Xperia X2 will follow the original X’s focus on the camera when it is finally released.