Weekly Rewind: Domino’s chat bot, smart turntables, a breath-based flu detector

A lot can happen in a week when it comes to tech. The constant onslaught of news makes it nigh impossible for mere mortals with real lives to keep track of everything. That’s why we’ve compiled a quick and dirty list of this week’s top 10 tech stories, from how to get your pizza fix on Super Bowl Sunday to an at-home tap system — it’s all here.
Just in time for Super Bowl Sunday, Domino’s bot now offers full-menu ordering
It may just be the easiest food around, and now, it’s also the easiest food to order. Last summer, Domino’s officially launched its Facebook Messenger chatbot that lets you order a pie with just one word: “PIZZA.” Because really, why complicate something so … uncomplicated? And now, just days before the Super Bowl (during which pizza is a strong contender for the national meal), Domino’s has updated its bot to allow customers to place entire order.
Get your Sagan on with these 30 awe-inspiring photos of the final frontier
Researchers build flu detector that can diagnose at a breath, no doctor required
The influenza virus is a sneaky little bugger. In most cases, you have no idea you’re infected with it until you start to show symptoms. Wouldn’t it be nice if there was some sort of early-detection device that could tell us who is secretly harboring a virus before it spreads around the entire office? That is precisely what researchers at the University of Texas at Arlington have created with a prototype breathalyzer-style device, capable of detecting flu in its early stages.
Want a new turntable for your old vinyl records? Check out LOVE
Vinyl is making a comeback, and you know what that means — the return of the turntable. After all, what good is a record without a record player? And while we may be harking back to disc formats of old, that doesn’t mean we can’t give those familiar turntables a 21st-century makeover. Meet LOVE, branded as the world’s first intelligent turntable, which has just launched a Kickstarter campaign to bring its technology to the masses.
HTTPS use has finally reached its ‘moment of critical mass’
HTTPS has reached a “moment of critical mass.” That’s according to cybersecurity researcher Troy Hunt this week after he published statistics that showed HTTPS (Hypertext Transfer Protocol Secure) usage had grown so substantially that it was becoming the “norm” now rather than the exception. HTTPS is a more secure version of the HTTP protocol. It encrypts the data sent between your browser and the sites you are visiting, which ensures that your data is protected while browsing.