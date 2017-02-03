Weekly Rewind: Domino’s chat bot, smart turntables, a breath-based flu detector

A lot can happen in a week when it comes to tech. The constant onslaught of news makes it nigh impossible for mere mortals with real lives to keep track of everything. That’s why we’ve compiled a quick and dirty list of this week’s top 10 tech stories, from how to get your pizza fix on Super Bowl Sunday to an at-home tap system — it’s all here.

Researchers build flu detector that can diagnose at a breath, no doctor required The influenza virus is a sneaky little bugger. In most cases, you have no idea you’re infected with it until you start to show symptoms. Wouldn’t it be nice if there was some sort of early-detection device that could tell us who is secretly harboring a virus before it spreads around the entire office? That is precisely what researchers at the University of Texas at Arlington have created with a prototype breathalyzer-style device, capable of detecting flu in its early stages. Read the full story here.

Want a new turntable for your old vinyl records? Check out LOVE Vinyl is making a comeback, and you know what that means — the return of the turntable. After all, what good is a record without a record player? And while we may be harking back to disc formats of old, that doesn’t mean we can’t give those familiar turntables a 21st-century makeover. Meet LOVE, branded as the world’s first intelligent turntable, which has just launched a Kickstarter campaign to bring its technology to the masses. Read the full story here.