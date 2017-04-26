It’s now easier than ever to find your Uber rating

Why it matters to you It has previously been easy for you as a passenger to see your driver's rating, but not your own. Today, that changes.

Admit it. You spend all day judging people, and if we’re honest, they probably spend all day judging you, too. Now, we can see exactly how those judgments manifest themselves in numerical form. At least the judgments made by Uber drivers.

Your days of embarking upon a wild goose chase to track down what your drivers think of you are finally behind you. Uber announced two updates to its rating system, both of which are rolling out across the world today, in order to “make [its] rating system fairer.”

Whereas you previously had to navigate through a number of different panels to find your Uber rating, you can now easily access this score (given on a scale of one to five stars). Starting today, your rating can be found directly underneath your name in Uber’s menu. “We hope this update will remind riders that mutual respect is an important part of our Community Guidelines,” Uber wrote in a blog post.

The decision to make ratings more visible, Uber suggests, is actually to help drivers. After all, if you see that your rating is slipping, maybe you’ll be a bit more gracious the next time you get in someone else’s car, and won’t slam the door, spill your takeout, or otherwise be an sub-optimal passenger.

In fact, both of Uber’s updates to the rating system are to the benefit of its contractors. The second update has to do with Uber Pool trips. Given that many of the issues with these sorts of rides are often “outside a driver’s control,” according to Uber, the rating system is being adjusted to allow for more passenger feedback. If you indicate that you had a bad Pool because of the route or co-rider behavior, the driver won’t be impacted.

“Ratings are a two-way street at Uber, and our 5-star rating system helps to create a positive experience for everyone,” Uber said. And hopefully, these updates will do just that.