Samsung’s making it easier than ever to fix your broken phone

In 2018, Samsung inked a partnership with uBreakiFix that entailed same-day in-person repairs for Galaxy smartphones. The two companies are now building on that partnership with a handful of added facilities for Samsung Galaxy smartphone and tablet owners.

The most notable announcement is that uBreakiFix is upgrading 50 of its service centers across the U.S. to flagship Samsung repair outlet status by the end of the ongoing year.

These uBreakiFix flagship outlets can deal with repairs in high volume at the fastest pace and have the best track record with customer satisfaction. All flagship repair centers will feature “specialized repair jigs and increased inventory stock by model and color.”

The two companies are deploying these flagship servicing stores as the do-it-all last resort where you can get services that are not available at other outlets. As a pilot test, uBreakiFix started five such flagship stores in Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Orlando, and San Antonio earlier this year.

Additionally, Samsung is upgrading its “We Come To You” program, a nationwide initiative that sees uBreakiFix repair experts traveling in vans and meeting Samsung Galaxy smartphone owners to offer their services at any reasonable place like a cafe, office, or even their home.

uBreakiFix operates over 400 vans across the country and takes appointments for its repair visits via the company’s official website and Samsung’s online storefront. While in-store visits are free of charge, calling a repair van at your home or office costs $30 in service fees. The “We Come to You” program has been live for a few years, but now, Samsung is making the service much easier to book on Samsung.com

There are, however, a few caveats in place. Be it in-person repair at a brick-and-mortar outlet or calling a repair van home, a prior appointment is mandatory. Second, the same-day repair perk is only available for flagships in the Galaxy S (S21 and newer) and the Galaxy Z (Fold 3 / Flip 3 and later models) series.

uBreakiFix also became the official repair partner for Google’s Pixel phones in 2016. As for Samsung, it offers a self-repair facility for a handful of its phones and sells detailed repair guides and spare parts in partnership with iFixit as well as its own storefront. The company also offers “We Come to You” services and a mail-in repair facility.

