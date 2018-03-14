Samsung to offer same-day repairs for Galaxy smartphone owners

Share

Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends

With just days until its official release, some lucky folks are already finding the new Samsung Galaxy S9 on their doorsteps. While the new features alone are sure to delight Galaxy S9 owners, Samsung is making it easier to repair your new device should it become damaged. The smartphone giant is partnering with uBreakiFix to offer same-day, in-person authorized service for Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus owners as well as older Galaxy devices including Galaxy S6, S7, S8 models, the Note8, and the Note5.

Samsung’s partnership with uBreakiFix is just the latest in a series of new services meant to improve overall user experience Last year the company introduced the Samsung Premium Care program, offering in-home support and repair options. Now with the addition of uBreakiFix in-store repair options, users have even more flexibility when choosing a repair option. Michael Lawder, Samsung’s senior vice president of customer experience, called the partnership a “huge investment in customer experience” for Galaxy owners.

The partnership with uBreakiFix doesn’t just benefit Samsung Premium Care customers, however — all Galaxy owners now have a convenient repair option with more than 300 authorized locations across the country for both in-warranty and out-of-warranty service. While the current number of authorized repair locations is impressive alone, Samsung hopes to add nearly 200 more locations to the mix by early 2019.

Service appointments can be made online, or you can simply walk into any authorized uBreakiFix location. While in-warranty repairs will be covered for free, pricing for any out-of-warranty repair is readily available on the uBreakiFix website, so there are no surprises. All on-site repairs are done by Samsung certified pros using genuine parts, meaning you won’t have to worry any issues down the road from aftermarket hardware. And the best part is that Samsung promises most repairs will be done in two hours.

Samsung isn’t the first smartphone manufacturer to partner with uBreakiFix to provide authorized service. Google uses uBreakiFix as an authorized repair site for its Pixel devices as well. The company also offers out-of-warranty service for a number of smartphone manufacturers. Lawder told Digital Trends that Samsung chose to partner with uBreakiFix for authorized repairs because the company offers excellent customer service as well as convenient locations across the U.S.

Of course, it is better to avoid repairs at all, if possible. The easiest ways to protect your Galaxy S9 or S9 Plus is with a good case and screen protector. Should you need a repair, extended warranty plans can save you a lot of money. While most carriers offer some form of extended warranty for their devices, the Samsung Premium Care plan offers excellent coverage with lots of additional perks for $12 a month.