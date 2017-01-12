Wileyfox’s Swift 2 X offers Full HD display and a 3,010mAh battery at a low price

Wileyfox, a British smartphone manufacturer, has expanded its relatively new Swift 2 lineup of devices with a third option — the Swift 2 X.

The Swift 2 X will be Wileyfox’s most expensive smartphone to date at 219 pounds (about $216) — the company tends to focus on the budget market. So what warrants the 30-pound price difference from the Swift 2 Plus, which debuted last fall? Full HD, a slightly bigger display, and a larger battery.

The Swift 2 X has a slightly different frame, but it carries almost the same design as the rest of the Swift line. Instead of a 5-inch display with a 720-pixel resolution, you will find a 5.2-inch display with a 1,920 x 1,080-pixel resolution. With the small bump in size comes an additional 310mAh battery, which brings the maximum capacity to 3,010mAh.

Like the Swift 2 Plus, the dual-SIM Swift 2 X is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 430 with 3GB of RAM. It houses 32GB of internal storage, but you can expand that up to 128GB thanks to a MicroSD card slot. The Swift 2 X also has the same 16-megapixel rear and an 8-megapixel selfie camera, as well as an NFC chip, USB Type-C, and a fingerprint sensor on the back.

Unfortunately, the software is a little tricky as the Swift 2 X runs Cyanogen OS 13.1, which is a ROM based on Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow. Cyanogen, the company behind the software, shut down recently. The company said it is preserving Cyanogen OS features and will spearhead updates, and it will eventually move its entire portfolio of devices to Android 7.0 Nougat.

Wileyfox’s Swift 2 X is available for pre-order now in “Midnight” color.