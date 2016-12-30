Specs and images of ZTE Blade V8 leak ahead of CES press conference

It’s safe to say that smartphone maker ZTE hit the ball out of the proverbial park this year. It released its flagship, the Axon 7, to rave reviews and even better sales. Its affordable follow-up, the Axon 7 mini, raised the budget smartphone bar. And now, on the eve of the 2017 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, the Shenzhen, China-based company is reportedly poised to launch another blockbuster: The ZTE Blade V8.

The Blade V8 is, as you might expect, the successor to last year’s midrange V7. It’s a popular series — ZTE sold more than 30 million Blade phones last year. And if leaked specifications and images are to be believed, it’s a massive step up.

The Blade V8 boasts a slim (7.5mm), sleek aluminum frame with silver accents, a volume rocker, textured power button, 3.5mm audio jack, a home button with an integrated fingerprint sensor, and what appears to be a USB Type-C connector. A 5.2-inch Full HD (1080 x 1920 screen) IPS screen dominates the front. And under the hood is a 1.4GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 processor paired with significantly more RAM (3GB versus 2GB) and storage (32GB versus 16GB) than the outgoing Blade V7.

In terms of sensors, there’s a notable addition: a dual-camera module jutting out from the rear, a first for ZTE’s Blade series. A 13-megapixel camera with high dynamic range, phase detection autofocus, and a dual-LED flash handles image capture, and a secondary 2-megapixel camera records depth data. That configuration will reportedly allow resourceful photographers to adjust bokeh — i.e., refocus on objects, people, and points of interest in post. If a subject’s too fast for the camera to capture, for instance, it’ll be possible to hone in digitally.

That’s not all the dual-sensor camera can do, reportedly. It’s also capable of capturing stereoscopic — 3D — photos that can be viewed in virtual reality. There’s no word on how that will work, though.

On the front is a 13-megapixel selfie camera — a decided upgrade from the Blade V7’s 5MP sensor.

In terms of software, the ZTE Blade V8 i reportedly running ZTE’s proprietary skin, MiFlavor, atop the newest version of Android, 7.0 Nougat.

The Blade V8 is expected to ship in gunmetal grey and pink, among other color configurations. And if the Blade V7’s price point is any indication, it won’t likely launch for more than $400.

It’s also unlikely to ship globally. Last year’s Blade V7 shipped to Germany, Spain, South Africa, Ethiopia, and Mexico, and ZTE will likely continue in that vein this year.

We’re expecting the company to spill the full details at ZTE’s CES press conference on January 3. We’ll be in attendance, so stay tuned.