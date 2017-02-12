Box office hits and misses: ‘LEGO Batman’ tops ‘Fifty Shades’ and ‘John Wick’ in big weekend

Why it matters to you It's been a relatively quiet year in theaters so far, but with three new releases topping the box office with big premieres, things might be turning around.

After a few lackluster weeks at the box office, things turned around in a big way this weekend with three impressive premieres for three highly anticipated films.

As expected, The LEGO Batman Movie led the way with a $55.6 million opening weekend in U.S. theaters — the biggest premiere of the year so far. The follow-up to 2014’s surprise hit The LEGO Movie, The LEGO Batman Movie weathered a major meteorological obstacle in the form of a winter storm that hobbled much of the East Coast to win over general audiences and professional critics alike on its way to the top of the box office.

Slightly outperforming expectations was the weekend’s second-biggest film, Fifty Shades Darker, the erotic thriller that continues the sadomasochistic saga that began with 2011’s Fifty Shades of Grey. Like its predecessor, the film did well despite poor reviews, and is likely to carry that success into the Valentine’s Day holiday for a decent second-week bump.

It’s worth noting that although the top two films both enjoyed positive debuts, neither The LEGO Movie nor Fifty Shades Darker managed to beat their predecessors’ opening weekends, so it will be interesting to see how well they do over the long run.

# Title Weekend U.S. Total Worldwide Total 1. The LEGO Batman Movie $55.6M $55.6M $92.6M 2. Fifty Shades Darker $46.7M $46.7M $146.8M 3. John Wick: Chapter Two $30M $30M $40.6M 4. Split $9.3M $112.2M $169.3M 5. Hidden Figures $8M $131.4M $140.2M 6. A Dog’s Purpose $7.3M $42.5M $56.3M 7. Rings $5.8M $21.4M $51.9M 8. La La Land $5M $126M $294.3M 9. Lion $4M $30.3M $44.5M 10. The Space Between Us $1.7M $6.5M $6.5M

In third place for the weekend was John Wick: Chapter Two, which outperformed expectations in a big way with a $30 million premiere — more than double the first film’s $14.4 million debut in U.S. theaters. Keanu Reeves’ action sequel earned overwhelmingly positive reviews on par with The LEGO Batman Movie, and is off to a great start in theaters.

With the Academy Awards ceremony right around the corner, three of this year’s “Best Picture” nominees continued their strong runs among the week’s top ten films. Currently, Hidden Figures leads all nominees with $131.4 million domestically so far, but La La Land is close behind it with $126 million in U.S. theaters. This is the sixth consecutive week that Hidden Figures has finished among the weekend’s top five films.

This upcoming week brings a wide range of new releases that could challenge for the top spot at the box office. Among them is Matt Damon’s action-fantasy epic The Great Wall, as well as Gore Verbinski’s thriller A Cure For Wellness and the raunchy comedy Fist Fight.