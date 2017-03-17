‘Candy Crush’ game show nearly ready, set to premiere on July 9

Why it matters to you If you have a crush on Candy Crush, we can't promise you'll love the show, too, but it's probably worth tuning in for at least one episode.

A game show based on the hit match-three mobile app, Candy Crush, is almost ready to air and now has a release date for its first airing. On July 9, we’ll see just what the producers meant when they said it would use “next generation technology,” to deliver a Candy Crush-like experience to the small screen.

We first heard about the Candy Crush game show back in October 2016 with CBS and Lionsgate teaming up with the original app maker, King, to bring it to televisions across the U.S. You may wonder exactly how a match-three game can translate to a TV show and you wouldn’t be the only one, as even now that we have an original air date, we still don’t really know what it will involve.

The official line from the developers is that it will have two teams of two members each, who will use, “their wits and physical agility to compete on enormous, interactive game boards featuring next generation technology to conquer Candy Crush and be crowned the champions,” (thanks Engadget).

More: ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ 2017 CBS TV series: Everything we know so far

The gameshow is being produced by one of the producers of obstacle course game Wipeout, so it seems likely that there will be some measure of physical tasks involved, no doubt complete with fails and prank falls to inject some humor into the experience.

Of course that has little to do with the mechanics of the Candy Crush app, which is perhaps best known for encouraging spammy invites to friends and family. However when CBS put out the call for potential contestants, it did ask for people who were fans of the game, so presumably Candy Crush gameplay will be involved somehow, though it’s still not clear how.

It’s also not been revealed how “next generation technology,” will be leveraged as part of the experience, but perhaps we’ll see some sort of augmented reality rendition of Candy Crush gameplay along the way.

Will you be tuning in to the first episode of the Candy Crush show? It airs on CBS on July 9.