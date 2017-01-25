Ready for more mutants? Bryan Singer to direct X-Men-themed pilot for Fox

Why it matters to you The superhero TV series craze continues, with networks aiming for movie-quality series. A pilot has been ordered for an X-Men-themed pilot from Fox.

Legion isn’t the end of Fox’s live-action X-Men-themed TV series. The network gave another mutant-centric project a full pilot commitment in July, as Variety reported, and now it has ordered a pilot. Producer Bryan Singer, director of the X-Men films, will helm the pilot, according to Deadline.

The action-adventure series, which doesn’t have a name at this point, comes from Burn Notice writer Matt Nix. We can reportedly expect the plot to focus on a family that goes into hiding when the ordinary parents realize their children have unusual abilities. They will find their way into a network of mutants as they try to elude the threat posed by the government.

Related: You can now live-stream your Fox prime time favorites

The project is one Fox is openly excited about, and it will be the first co-production of 20th Century Fox Television and Marvel Television. “Developing a Marvel property has been a top priority for the network — and we are so pleased with how Matt Nix has led us into this thrilling universe,” said David Madden, president of entertainment at Fox Broadcasting Company, according to Variety in July.

Madden also highlighted specific elements of the project, including its “comic book adventure” and the “rich, existing mythology from which to draw.” It doesn’t hurt that the production team is well-versed in X-Men. Singer will team up once again with producers Lauren Shuler Donner and Simon Kinberg, both of whom have worked on the films, and they will be joined as EPs by Marvel’s Jeph Loeb and Jim Chory. Nix will also executive produce.

The project looks promising for Fox and will place the network among rivals like ABC, Netflix, and Freeform, which have all brought Marvel characters to the small screen.

Updated 1/25/17 by Stephanie Topacio Long: This post has been updated with details about the pilot.