‘Stranger Things’ actress Millie Bobby Brown cast in ‘Godzilla’ sequel

Legendary Pictures has given Stranger Things fans a few reasons to look forward to the upcoming Godzilla sequel — or perhaps it’s more accurate to suggest that Eleven fans have one big reason to be excited about the film.

Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown, who played the psychokinetic Eleven on the acclaimed Netflix series, has reportedly been cast in the lead role for the upcoming film Godzilla: King of the Monsters. However, the identity of her character in the film remains as much of a mystery as, well … a lot of the stuff that happened in Stranger Things.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Brown will make her feature debut in the film, which will serve as the sequel to the 2014 reboot of the Godzilla franchise.

Set to be directed by Krampus and Trick ‘r Treat filmmaker Michael Dougherty from a script penned by Zach Shields (Krampus) and Daugherty, Godzilla: King of the Monsters is expected to introduce a host of popular monsters from the classic Godzilla franchise to the rebooted, live-action universe, including Rodan, Mothra, and King Ghidorah. The film will also continue to establish a shared cinematic universe for both the Godzilla series and the upcoming Kong: Skull Island, which will bring the famous giant ape King Kong into Legendary’s monster-verse.

Following Godzilla: King of the Monsters, the crossover film Godzilla vs. King Kong is expected to pit the two classic movie monsters against each other when it hits theaters in 2020.

There is no word on what sort of character Brown will play in King of the Monsters, but the young actress is the first official cast member announced for the project at this point.

Godzilla: King of the Monsters is scheduled to hit theaters March 22, 2019.