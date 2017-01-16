Everything we know about the ‘Justice League’ movie so far

It’s been a long wait for DC Comics fans, but the live-action Justice League film is finally happening.

Warner Bros. Pictures’ superhero universe has brought in the bucks, but hasn’t had the easiest time of it on the big screen, with controversy and polarizing debate accompanying the first three installments of the studio’s cinematic franchise, Man of Steel, Batman V. Superman: Dawn of Justice, and Suicide Squad. However, the studio is hoping the fourth time’s the charm.

Helmed by Man of Steel and Batman V. Superman director Zack Snyder, Justice League brings back the latter film’s trio of Ben Affleck as Batman, Henry Cavill as Superman, and Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman. They’re joined by a squadron of DC favorites who made brief appearances in Batman V. Superman.

Set to debut in theaters November 17, 2017, Justice League is shaping up to be the biggest cinematic event to date in WB’s superhero universe. Here’s everything we know (spoiler alert!) about Justice League so far:

The mission

Ben Affleck’s Batman took a lone-wolf approach to heroism in Batman v. Superman, but we know he’ll play a key role in uniting the DC Comics heroes of Warner Bros. Pictures’ cinematic universe. So what are they uniting against?

In June 2016, the studio released the first, official plot synopsis for the film, which hinted at a “newly awakened” threat that will prove to be more than any one of the heroes can handle alone.

Fueled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman’s selfless act, Bruce Wayne enlists the help of his newfound ally, Diana Prince, to face an even greater enemy. Together, Batman and Wonder Woman work quickly to find and recruit a team of metahumans to stand against this newly awakened threat. But despite the formation of this unprecedented league of heroes — Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg and The Flash — it may already be too late to save the planet from an assault of catastrophic proportions.

That same month, the studio confirmed that the threat they face will come from Steppenwolf, an alien from the planet Apokolips in league with the cosmic tyrant Darkseid, one of DC Comics’ most powerful villains. Tasked with recovering the three pieces of technology known as “Mother Boxes,” Steppenwolf and his army of Parademons — the winged creatures glimpsed during Batman’s desert nightmare sequence in Batman v. Superman — attempt to take back the Mother Boxes from the three races entrusted with them: the Amazonians, the Atlanteans, and humans.

This quest pits Steppenwolf against Amazonian warrior princess Wonder Woman, Atlantean king Aquaman, and the combined efforts of Batman, The Flash, and Cyborg. And if a certain rumor proves true, there’s a famous Man of Steel who might be resurrected in time to help out, too.