‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ and ‘Crossing Jordan’ star Miguel Ferrer dies at 61

Character actor Miguel Ferrer died of cancer earlier today at the age of 61. The veteran actor had a long career in both television and film, most notably playing Dr. Garret Macy on NBC’s Crossing Jordan opposite Jill Hennessy, assistant director Owen Granger on NCIS: Los Angeles, and FBI forensic pathologist Albert Rosenfield in Twin Peaks.

Speaking about the loss, Ferrer’s first cousin George Clooney said “Today history will mark giant changes in our world, and lost to most will be that on the same day Miguel Ferrer lost his battle to throat cancer.”

Clooney continued “But not lost to his family. Miguel made the world brighter and funnier and his passing is felt so deeply in our family that events of the day, (monumental events), pale in comparison. We love you Miguel. We always will.“

Son of Oscar-winning actor Jose Ferrer and actress Rosemary Clooney, Miguel Ferrer’s breakout role was playing the main cybernetics designer in the film Robocop. Beyond live-action television and film, Ferrer was extremely active within the DC animation community. He voiced characters in Superman: The Animated Series, Justice League: The New Frontier and Young Justice. Other animated credits include Rio 2, Mulan and Adventure Time.

Regarding the Twin Peaks reboot on Showtime, Ferrer was set to reprise his role as Agent Rosenfield. Also active on NCIS: Los Angeles, showrunner R. Scott Gemmill said “Today, NCIS: Los Angeles lost a beloved family member. Miguel was a man of tremendous talent who had a powerful dramatic presence on screen, a wicked sense of humor, and a huge heart. Our thoughts go out to his wife Lori, his sons, and his entire family. He will be greatly missed.”

At his death, Ferrer was surrounded by his loved ones including his wife Loris, sons Lukas and Rafi, and his brothers and sisters. Multiple celebrities have expressed their sadness about Ferrer’s passing on social media today.

In between takes of intense gravity,he’d make all of us on set laugh till we cried..had respect 4 ALL..& THE STORIES- #MiguelFerrer #RIP https://t.co/9WcWAs1FMl — Jill Hennessy (@JillHennessy) January 19, 2017

Awful news…Miguel Ferrer is gone. Agent Rosenfield, I love you. RIP.

-Coop — Kyle MacLachlan (@Kyle_MacLachlan) January 19, 2017

RIP the great Miguel Ferrer. Memorable in many roles like TWIN PEAKS & just brilliant as Bob Morton in ROBOCOP. ‘I fucking love that guy!’. pic.twitter.com/CKAXNKG3V4 — edgarwright (@edgarwright) January 19, 2017

Miguel Ferrer my long time friend !I’m crying in your passing You gave us such heart both on and off screen Rest my loving friend Rest SSWA — Edward James Olmos (@edwardjolmos) January 19, 2017