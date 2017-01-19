DT
‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ and ‘Crossing Jordan’ star Miguel Ferrer dies at 61

Character actor Miguel Ferrer died of cancer earlier today at the age of 61. The veteran actor had a long career in both television and film, most notably playing Dr. Garret Macy on NBC’s Crossing Jordan opposite Jill Hennessy, assistant director Owen Granger on NCIS: Los Angeles, and FBI forensic pathologist Albert Rosenfield in Twin Peaks.

Speaking about the loss, Ferrer’s first cousin George Clooney saidToday history will mark giant changes in our world, and lost to most will be that on the same day Miguel Ferrer lost his battle to throat cancer.” 

Clooney continued “But not lost to his family. Miguel made the world brighter and funnier and his passing is felt so deeply in our family that events of the day, (monumental events), pale in comparison. We love you Miguel. We always will.

Son of Oscar-winning actor Jose Ferrer and actress Rosemary Clooney, Miguel Ferrer’s breakout role was playing the main cybernetics designer in the film Robocop. Beyond live-action television and film, Ferrer was extremely active within the DC animation community. He voiced characters in Superman: The Animated SeriesJustice League: The New Frontier and Young Justice. Other animated credits include Rio 2, Mulan and Adventure Time.

Regarding the Twin Peaks reboot on Showtime, Ferrer was set to reprise his role as Agent Rosenfield. Also active on NCIS: Los Angeles,  showrunner R. Scott Gemmill saidToday, NCIS: Los Angeles lost a beloved family member. Miguel was a man of tremendous talent who had a powerful dramatic presence on screen, a wicked sense of humor, and a huge heart. Our thoughts go out to his wife Lori, his sons, and his entire family. He will be greatly missed.

At his death, Ferrer was surrounded by his loved ones including his wife Loris, sons Lukas and Rafi, and his brothers and sisters. Multiple celebrities have expressed their sadness about Ferrer’s passing on social media today.