Watch Josh Gad interrogate Star Wars star Daisy Ridley about ‘The Last Jedi’

Everyone wants to know what the title of the new Star Wars movie, 'The Last Jedi,' is all about -- including the cast's co-stars in other movies.

When it comes to the Star Wars franchise, even accomplished actors get a little over-excited about the next chapter of the beloved sci-fi saga.

For example, Frozen and The Comedians actor Josh Gad recently ambushed his co-star in the upcoming Murder on the Orient Express adaptation, Daisy Ridley, to ask the Star Wars actress about the recently announced title for the next installment of the franchise, Episode VIII — The Last Jedi. And even if Ridley was in on the joke (no one knows for sure), the very fact that it exists is enough to remind us that even celebrities can fanboys — or fangirls — like everyone else.

Posted on Instagram, the video begins with Gad inviting Ridley to meet with him under the pretense of discussing one of their scenes together in Orient Express, only to have Gad begin pressing her for information about the true nature of “The Last Jedi.”

I invited #daisyridley to my trailer under false pretenses. #NotARehearsal #IWantTheTruth #TheLastJedi A video posted by Josh Gad (@joshgad) on Jan 25, 2017 at 1:46am PST

“We’re not doing this, Josh,” replies Ridley when asked who “The Last Jedi” refers to, and if the word “Jedi” is intended to be singular or plural.

“I can’t ask you about Frozen 2,” counters Ridley.

“I’ll tell you that Olaf is in Frozen 2,” offers Gad, only to continue pressing her for information.

“Is it more than one Jedi? Is it ominous? It sounds ominous,” he continues. “Does something happen to you and Mark [Hamill], or just Mark? Are you a Jedi?”

Much to the frustration of Gad and Star Wars fans everywhere, Ridley remained tight-lipped throughout the unexpected interrogation, offering little indication of what to expect when The Last Jedi rolls into theaters later this year.

Set to be directed by Rian Johnson (Looper, Brick), The Last Jedi brings back Ridley as Rey, a scavenger with a mysterious past who became an unlikely hero in Episode VII — The Force Awakens and discovered her own ability to wield The Force. She’s expected to be joined by Star Wars veteran Mark Hamill in the role of the famous Jedi master Luke Skywalker, as well as recently deceased actress Carrie Fisher as General Leia Organa. Fisher reportedly finished filming all of her scenes for The Last Jedi before her death in December.

The film is also expected to feature returning cast members Adam Driver as Sith apprentice Kylo Ren, John Boyega as former stormtrooper Finn, Oscar Isaac as Resistance pilot Poe Dameron, Lupita Nyong’o as alien pirate Maz Kanata, Domhnall Gleeson as Imperial military leader General Hux, and Gwendoline Christie as stormtrooper commander Captain Phasma. Performance-capture actor Andy Serkis is likely to return as Supreme Leader Snoke, the sinister leader of the First Order.

Star Wars: Episode VIII — The Last Jedi hits theaters December 15, 2017.