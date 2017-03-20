Stephen King reveals trippy new poster for 'The Dark Tower' movie

It’s been a long time coming, but The Dark Tower movie is finally on its way. The road to bringing Stephen King’s acclaimed saga to the big screen has been nearly as arduous as the journey undertaken by its protagonist, Roland Deschain, during the series’ eight novels, as well as all of the additional prequels and spinoff stories.

Plans for a Dark Tower adaptation date all the way back to 2007, with the project gaining momentum and losing it at various points — and with various studios — before cameras finally began rolling more than nine years on.

Scheduled to hit theaters July 28, 2017, the film will feature Luther star Idris Elba as Roland, Dallas Buyers Club star Matthew McConaughey as the Man in Black, and Doctor Foster actor Tom Taylor as the teenager Jake Chambers. A Royal Affair filmmaker Nikolaj Arcel will direct the movie from a script penned by Arcel, Anders Thomas Jensen, and Akiva Goldsman. The film is also expected to be accompanied by a companion series on television that will expand on the story brought to the big screen.

We’ve compiled all the twists and turns of the project right here and will add updates all the way up to (and likely beyond) the film’s debut.

A topsy-turvy image

After several months of relative quiet regarding The Dark Tower, Stephen King surprised fans with a new poster for the film in March 2017 featuring the core trio of cast members amid a kaleidoscopic city skyline.

Posted on Twitter, the image was accompanied by a caption from King that recalled familiar themes in the novels.

“Pilgrim, there are other worlds than these. Come with us on the adventure,” King wrote.