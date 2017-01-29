5 songs you need to stream this week: Thundercat, Pond, and more

Every week, there are thousands of new songs hitting the airwaves — and it’s just too much for your two ears to handle. With all those options, you can’t be wasting your time on tracks that deserve a thumbs-down click.

Thundercat — Show You The Way The shimmering sounds of ’70s soul blend well with the layered vocals that the Los Angeles bassist-turned-frontman Thundercat has become known for in the past several years. On Show You The Way, the first single to see the light of day from his upcoming album Drunk — due out February 24 — a myriad of vintage sounds meld with modern drums and synths in a groove-driven single that is sure to have you bobbing your head. Download it now from: Amazon iTunes Pond — Sweep Me Off My Feet Tame Impala spinoff Pond released their latest single this week, showcasing the same lace-tight production that drove Australian neo-psych rock to the music world’s ears a few years ago. A whirlwind of musical layers — from a myriad of string-like synths to an absolute mass of vocals — come together in a rhythmically cohesive musical package, forming a song that feels like it was designed to be blasted while driving at breakneck speeds. Download it now from: Amazon iTunes Jim James — The World’s Smiling Now My Morning Jacket frontman Jim James recently brought a group of extremely talented musicians with him to appear on California’s KCRW radio station, where they performed the somber single The World’s Smiling Now. Classic keyboards and smooth bass tones blend with James’ words on the single, which feels more like an end-credit eulogy than anything hopeful. Download it now from: Amazon iTunes The New Pornographers — High Ticket Attractions There’s something comforting about the fact that Canadian indie rock heroes The New Pornographers have remained so instantly recognizable over all these years. From the steady rocking beat to the distinct vocal style, the band retain all their classic mojo on High Ticket Attractions, a rocking number which, despite a bit more synthesizer than you might be used to, could easily be shoehorned into any of their earlier records. Download it now from: Amazon iTunes Borussia — Kinda Love French producer Borussia released an extremely danceable lo-fi single this week, drawing on classic 1970s grooves and roller-rink organ tones. The song is uplifting and full of energy — just the sort of thing that you’ll immediately want to add to your workout playlist. Download it now from: Amazon iTunes

