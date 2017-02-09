LuvByrd dating app mixes love of the outdoors with — love

Why it matters to you It's hard to know who is actually interested in the outdoors in this age of Tinder. LuvByrd helps.

Dating apps like Tinder have changed the way we promote ourselves. People have found that posting outdoorsy photos can earn them a swipe. But this in turn can make it difficult to determine whether someone would actually want to go out on an adventure.

LuvByrd is a different kind of dating app that specifically targets people who love the outdoors. If you are looking for someone to go camping, hiking, or snowboarding with, LuvBryd will be your best chance. It certainly worked for LuvByrd founder and CEO Mike Keshian,who found the love of his life on the app.

Upon signing up on either the website, Android, or iPhone app, users answer a brief survey to identify their favorite outdoor activities. Once a photo is uploaded, they are ready to find a partner. Similar to other apps, users can choose to “<3” (like) or “X” (hide) other people’s profiles, send messages, or update their account settings.

Signing up for LuvByrd is free, but there are additional features that come from paying a monthly fee. For $3 a month, users can view those who have checked out their profile. Another $3 reveals who is actively interested. Alternatively, users can pay $5 a month for unlimited messaging or $10 for unlimited access to all features.

What really sets LuvByrd apart from other dating apps is the active outdoor events sponsored by the app to bring people together face-to-face. For example, this Saturday is Chairlift Speed Dating. Anyone who will be in the Colorado area on February 11 is welcome to register online or in person at Loveland Ski Area. Attendees will be given a band representing an age group, another representing their ability on the slopes, and a raffle ticket. Couples will then be sent up the mountain on the chairlift.

If they hit it off, they can spend a few runs together. If they don’t, they can return to the base of the mountain and meet a new partner. Singles will receive a raffle ticket every time they meet someone new, to encourage more mingling. At the end of the day, there will be a social hour where prizes are raffled off.Prizes include new snowboards, skis, outdoor wear, and more.Tickets are available here.