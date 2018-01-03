Find love or have a fling with the best LGBT dating apps for iPhone and Android

Dating is complicated — no matter your race, gender, or sexual orientation. Thankfully, the right dating app can help simplify the process, allowing you to make new friends, start a fling, or kick start an endearing relationship that’s as romantic as anything in Woody Allen’s long-standing catalog (it can happen). In addition to the dating mainstays like Tinder and OkCupid, there are a growing number of LGBT dating apps that will help you find someone special. Here’s a list of our favorites.

Looking for more? Check out our guide to the best dating apps to find something you want to use.

OkCupid OkCupid is one of the most well-known dating apps that works with both iOS and Android. Whether you’re looking for a date or a serious romance, OkCupid makes it easy to browse thousands of LGBTQ member’s profiles. OkCupid allows you to send and receive messages for free, though you’ll need to pay for A-List if you want more advanced search features. Download now for: Android iOS Grindr If you’re tired of dating apps that don’t include the trans and queer communities, Grindr is a perfect solution. As the largest social networking app for gay, bi, trans, and queer people, you won’t be short of choices when looking for a date. The app uses your phone’s location to find other members nearby. It’s a fun app for chatting, swapping photos, and meeting up with people. Download now for: Android iOS Tinder Tinder is not just for straight folks! Tinder lets you swipe right on people of every sexuality and gender identity. Tinder, along with Grindr, has added a number of new features to make it welcoming to trans and gender non-conforming users. With 1.6 billion swipes every day, you’re sure to find someone to spent an evening, or lifetime, with on Tinder. While the app is free, Tinder Gold is a paid option that allows you to see a list of people who’ve swiped right on your profile. Download now for: iOSAndroid HER Formerly known as Dattch, Her is one of the sexiest dating apps for lesbian and queer women. With Her, users can send unlimited messages, upload unlimited pictures, and browse lesbian articles on pop culture. The app verifies accounts, so users know exactly who they’re talking to. This app is perfect for dating, friendship, or just chatting. We should note the Android app has a lot of negative reviews, but the iOS version is well-liked. Download now for: Android iOS Chappy Launched in 2017, Chappy is one of the newer dating apps to come along. Chappy allows guys to chat with other men without all of the stigma attached to gay dating apps. Chappy adds a number of security features such as requiring users to upload a face picture, and alerting you if someone tries to grab a screenshot of your image. Like Tinder, you also have to be matched with someone before you can trade messages. Backed by Whitney Wolfe, the co-founder of Tinder and CEO of Bumble, Chappy is growing a devoted member base. Download now for: iOS

Scruff

Scruff allows you to browse through millions of profiles both nearby and around the world. Targeted toward men who have, or like, a little scruff, the app gives you options to search for different types of guys. From gamers to bears, you’re sure to find someone you’re interested in. Scruff also allows you to add gamer tags with your PlayStation or Xbox Live IDs, as well as social media links if you want to continue the conversation outside the app. Scruff syncs your photos and chats to the cloud. If for any reason you have to erase your phone or reinstall the app, then it will bring back all your old chats, so you don’t have to worry about losing them. You can arrange to meet up with individuals, or with groups. If you’re traveling, you can publish your travel plans and meet up with locals at your destination. If you want more advanced search features, to watch videos, and the ability to search through conversations, Scruff Pro is available for $15 per month. Download now for: Android iOS Growlr

Targeted toward bears and their admirers, Growlr has a network of millions of people worldwide. With Growlr, it’s easy to chat, send photos or even send a Shout out to your town. Growlr is a free download, but offers a Pro membership from $8 a month. Pro users can enjoy private videos, anonymous searching, and ad-free browsing. The downside? The app is in dire need of a redesign. Download now for: Android iOS

Update: Added Tinder and Chappy. Removed Jack’d, Romeo, Wapa, Surge, and Hornet.