Polaris Ride Command technology keeps off-roaders connected on the trail

The 2017 Consumer Electronics Show is barely underway and already it has been a busy one for Polaris, a company best known for designing fun vehicles for use both on and off the road. The ATV manufacturer has taken the wraps off 11 new models and revealed its innovative Ride Command system.

Ride Command is Polaris’ solution to a common problem that many ATV riders face when taking their vehicles into a remote location — how to stay connected and in communication with one another while on the trail. Off-road trails are often located in places where cell phone service is spotty at best and keeping track of where everyone in the group is at any given time can be a challenge. The Ride Command system is designed to overcome these issues using a number of different technologies, including GPS tracking and a Bluetooth connection with your smartphone.

Using the Ride Command system in conjunction with a special mobile app for both iOS and Android, off-roaders can connect their smartphones and unlock a number of great features. For example, the app allows users to plot their course on a map before setting out and then share the route on a 7-inch touchscreen installed on their vehicle. Waypoints can also be added along the way as well, making navigation a simple affair. That same touchscreen will also show the current position of other riders in your group and allow you to send messages to one another along the way. Ride Command even makes it easy to control your music and GoPro camera while riding too.

Polaris offers the Ride Command system as a built-in option on a few of its vehicles, including the RZR XP 1000 EPS Velocity Blue Limited Edition and the General 1000 EPS. The system can also be installed on pretty much any other ATV or UTV as a stand-alone accessory for $1,500. That kit includes the 7-inch touchscreen and a mounting kit to help integrate it into your personal vehicle.

In addition to showing off Ride Command, Polaris also unveiled 2017 editions of some of its most popular models. As you would expect, these latest updates to the company’s product lineup include some enhancements that off-roaders are sure to appreciate. For instance, the Ranger UTV now includes an option for an 80-horsepower engine, while the General adds a four-passenger option to the lineup and the Ace gets a more powerful and affordable entry-level version. Meanwhile, the popular RZR line of ATVs has welcomed an entirely new model in the form of the RZR 570 EPS, giving fans of that vehicle a more wallet-friendly option as well.

If you would like to find out more about Polaris’ other new products and updates, head over to Polaris.com to check out all of the options available.