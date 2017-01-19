The new Fujifilm X-T20 is the X-T2’s fraternal twin with a friendlier price

Why it matters to you If you've been eyeing the X-T2, you could get most of those features for $700 less with the new X-T20.

Fujifilm is continuing the tradition of reincarnating its flagship mirrorless camera for a more wallet-friendly version — only the 2017 budget shooter has much more in common with the pricier model then ever before. Today, Fujifilm announced the X-T20, an update to the X-T10 that puts several features from the $1,600 X-T2 into a $900 camera.

The X-T20 updates not just the sensor and processor of the older X-T10 but the autofocus system, too. The APS-C X-Trans sensor (which is Fujifilm-talk for a camera without the optical low-pass filter) has been bumped up from 16.3 to 24.3 megapixels, but the the third generation of X-Trans sensors are about more than a few extra pixels.

Fujifilm

More: At $6,500, Fujifilm’s GFX 50S will take on both medium format and full-frame rivals

The X-T20 uses a larger part of that sensor for autofocusing, improving the focus speed to .06 seconds, according to Fujifilm. The X-T10 also now offers five different continuous autofocus modes — by allowing you to choose how the subject is moving, the tracking accuracy of the improves.

That updated sensor goes hand-in-hand with a new processor now capable of handling 4K video at 30 fps and snapping stills at five frames per second. Fujifilm’s popular film simulation algorithms will also work with that 4K video as well as the still frames.

More: Fujifilm’s new X100F gets big boost to autofocus and resolution

While the X-T20 sits at nearly half the price, the camera’s sensor, processor, 4K recording, and custom continuous autofocus come directly from the X-T2. So what differences warrant such a dramatic price difference? The X-T20 doesn’t have weather sealing and the mechanical shutter speed is only half as fast at a maximum of 1/4000, with a burst speed using continuous autofocus of 5 fps instead of the X-T2’s eight. Compared to the still cheaper Fujifilm X-A3 and X-A10, the X-T20 sits as a happy medium between budget and pro-level with the X-Trans sensor, a viewfinder, and 4K.

Along with the X-T20, Fujifilm also announced a new X-series 50mm prime lens — though the weather-sealing makes it a better pair for the X-T2. The new Fujinon XF 50mm f/2 R WR is a compact prime weighing in at about seven ounces. Fujifilm says the lens uses an inner focusing system for quick, quiet autofocus.

Both the lens and the X-T20 are expected to ship next month, with the X-T20 retailing for $900 body-only in black or silver, for $1,000 with a 16-50mm lens or $1200 with a brighter 18-55mm lens. The new 50mm lens lists for $450.