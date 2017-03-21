Get ready for more live Twitter videos, thanks to new API access

Why it matters to you Expect to see more live-streams on your Twitter feed, since new API access will make pro-level broadcasts possible for big media companies.

Twitter is becoming more broadcast-friendly with the launch of live video API that will allow large media companies to live-stream using professional video equipment.

According to TechCrunch, the live API will allow large broadcast companies to implement their own Twitter live-streams beginning March 21.

More: Want to keep that live video around? Instagram now lets you do just that

While Periscope Producer allows semi-advanced live-streaming by creating a URL to use to broadcast live from other programs like Wirecast, API is more customizable. API is a form of code that allows a website or program to communicate with a third-party application. In Twitter’s case, Telestream, Wirecast, and Livestream Switcher, as well as the live camera Mevo are already on board integrating live video on the social media platform directly from their programs.

For broadcasting, the API means that even news vans could have the ability to live-stream to Twitter. For Twitter users, the change likely means an increase in live content to view, since the API will likely encourage more large media companies to use Twitter for live broadcasts.

The advanced live-stream capability comes after Twitter launched live-streaming without the need for a second live-streaming app late last year — and continues to raise questions on Periscope’s future. The company’s dedicated live-streaming app allowed users to live-stream to Twitter before that direct integration. Now, Periscope isn’t a necessary download for going live on Twitter, though the in-app capabilities are still powered by Periscope. Camera manufacturers, however, are still using Periscope to allow live-streaming directly from their equipment, including drone manufacturer DJI.

As Twitter battles Facebook and Instagram for live video, the API could help more big media companies share more live-streams in that space. The API is likely another step to encourage more live content, along the same lines as Twitter’s licensing deals for large events, including a Thursday night deal with the NFL. Facebook, however, launched its own API for live video nearly a year ago.