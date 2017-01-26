Digital Rev explains how the next White House photographer may be chosen

Why it matters to you The White House photographer is responsible for many of the official images you will see of the president, so this is a big choice.

Over the last eight years, you may have come across the work of Pete Souza, the official White House photographer for former President Barack Obama. But now that his time in the White House is done and President Donald Trump is in the big seat, many are wondering who may be in the running to be the next White House photographer.

Digital Rev released an informational video on its YouTube channel going over the history of the post, who has held it in the past, and how those individuals were picked. It is an interesting video to anyone who has wondered how someone is chosen for the role.

More: White House photographer reflects on 8 years, 2 million pics with President Obama

The post of official White House photographer is a completely optional one. In other words, it is not a post that President Trump has to fill unless he wants to. That said, going back to JFK, the only president to not have an official photographer was Jimmy Carter. Every other president filled the role — though the relationship between the photographer and their president has been different for each.

The video also notes what the role of the White House photographer is and just as you may have expected, it is essentially shadowing the president everywhere, to capture opportune photos to help the administration tell its narrative. This means long hours standing in hallways, following the president from meeting to meeting, snapping a few photos, and then waiting for the next photo op.

We don’t know who will be the next White House photographer, or if President Trump will even decide to appoint one. But now that you’ve seen this video you have a better idea of how that person, whoever it may be, could be chosen.