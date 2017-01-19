It takes a team to make Mark Zuckerberg’s Facebook page look better than yours

Why it matters to you If your Facebook page looks a little lackluster next to Mark Zuckerberg's, it's not just because he's the company's CEO -- he has an entire team making it stand out.

Mark Zuckerberg may be the face behind Facebook, but he has a team of at least a dozen people behind the posts on his public Facebook page — including professional photographers.

From team members dedicated to controlling spam comments to public relations pros writing up posts, more than a dozen of the company’s employees are responsible for the co-founder and CEO’s posts on his own social media network. As Bloomberg Businessweek points out, that’s likely because public opinion of Zuckerberg is often the public opinion of Facebook as a whole.

About a dozen people screen comments and spam, while several write posts and speeches.

As Zuckerberg’s image evolves from the billionaire in a hoodie to the CEO now aiming to travel to all 50 states hosting public Q&As, professional photographers are behind the images shared on his page, including the more personal aspects of his life like reading with his daughter or taking a jog, according to Businessweek. Those photographers include Charles Ommanney, an editorial photographer whose work has been featured in such publications as Newsweek and the Washington Post. He was included on a list of the 100 most important people in photography in 2005.

Zuckerberg’s page is updated almost daily, often with a mix of business and personal posts inclusing his dog’s birthday and a 360 video of his daughter’s first steps. According to Businessweek, while a CEO with an image manager is normal, the number of people behind the Facebook founder’s Facebook page is unusual. Zuckerberg, as well as other Facebook higher-ups like Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg, also tends to post more personal status updates than other executives.

David Charon, an entrepreneurship professor at the University of California, Berkeley, said having an entire team behind Zuckerberg’s account is partially about controlling his digital image and partially about his maturing process.