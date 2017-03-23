Arsetto Corsa adds native Vive and OSVR support with OpenVR

Why it matters to you If you have an HTC Vive or OSVR headset, you can now enjoy officially supported VR racing in Arsetto Corsa.

Racing simulator Arsetto Corsa can now be played on the HTC Vive and OSVR headsets. Utilizing the open-source OpenVR platform, it now offers native support for those two consumer-grade headsets, alongside the existing support for the Oculus Rift.

Arsetto Corsa has been at the forefront of virtual reality support for years. Back in 2013, it supported what for many people was the first gaming VR headset: the Oculus Rift DK1 developer kit. Since then it has added support for the consumer grade Oculus Rift, which gave many people a chance to play it in VR. HTC Vive owners even got a look at using the Revive driver.

However, official support for the HTC Vive and other headsets, like the OSVR HDK2, was non-existent until now. It’s in beta, so there are still tweaks to be made and no doubt a few bugs to iron out, but this is the first big update to the game’s VR support since May 2016, when better interface interaction was added for Oculus Rift users (thanks RoadtoVR).

This comes as part of the game’s official v1.13 update, which also adds in new multiplayer features like reversed grids and mandatory pit stops controllable by server admins. It also adds in new cars like the Porsche 911 RSR 2017, the Mazda MX-5 Miata NA and the Mazda 787B. Those latter two cars have been added as free, bonus content, though the former is only available as part of the Porsche Pack 3 DLC.

The only other mention of VR hardware in the patch is that Oculus Rift users who select that display mode but don’t actually play it through the headset will no longer have broken rendering problems.

For Steam users, the patch should be automatically applied. If you’d like to look through the detailed patch notes, which address the added VR features, as well as a number of bug fixes and other additions, you can read through them on the Steam Discussion page.