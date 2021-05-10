HTC has been teasing that multiple new virtual reality headsets could be launching at ViveCon, the company’s VR conference, this year. Slated to take place virtually this year on May 11, HTC had announced its plan to “[unveil] game-changing VR headsets, software, and platforms to take your experience to another level” at the show. Depending on what’s announced, these new VR headsets sound like they could replace a number of options that are currently considered the best VR headsets you can buy.

While ViveCon is expected to be an enterprise-specific conference this year, those following the augmented, virtual, and mixed reality market could see how HTC is advancing the segment with its latest wares and platform to foster more innovation in the VR space.

How to watch ViveCon 2021 live stream

HTC is billing ViveCon as “the most important VR event of the year.” And like most events and announcements that have taken place recently amid the global pandemic, ViveCon will be a virtual, rather than an in-person event. If you’re interested in the event, you can register for a free spot for the conference on HTC’s dedicated portal, and to date, some 44,000 fans have registered to attend.

Those interested should register now, as HTC intends to close down its free registration once ViveCon commences on May 11.

The virtual reality conference will be broken up into two days. The keynote, likely to be the most important event for most people, will take place at 9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET on Tuesday, May 11. HTC is widely expected to announce at least two new enterprise-centric virtual reality headsets during its keynote presentations. The keynote will be livestreamed, and attendees should check the HTC portal for a link to the stream.

Developers will want to stick around for the second day of ViveCon on May 12, where the company will feature sessions and panels dedicated to virtual reality. HTC has speakers dedicated to remote work through VR, a salient topic given that the pandemic has forced many companies to a work-from-home policy, as well as topics in health care.

What to expect at ViveCon

HTC is widely expected to announce two new virtual reality headsets for enterprise use at ViveCon. HTC could use ViveCon as a platform to launch the HTC Vive Pro 2, a successor to the original HTC Vive Pro, and the Vive Focus 3 Business Edition.

The main difference between the two headsets is that while the HTC Vive Pro 2 is expected to be a PC-based virtual reality experience, the HTC Vive Focus 3 Business Edition is expected to be a stand-alone solution that doesn’t require the wearer to be tethered to a computer.

HTC’s teaser suggests that these headsets will be “game-changing,” so it will be interesting to see what features and specifications will be announced. Prior to ViveCon, HTC had teased a ViveAir headset that features a sportier design with a lightweight, breathable knit fabric cover, and promotional materials depicted a woman donning the headset in workout clothes lifting weights.

The headset, if adopted for consumer use, could feature training videos and guided workouts, but more recently HTC had confirmed that it has no intention of commercializing the Vive Air. Rather, the Vive Air is designed as a concept headset, with the company stating it hopes to incorporate elements from the design into other products in the future.

Ahead of ViveCon, Alzashop’s leaked listing for both headsets suggests that the Vive Pro 2 could be priced at $1,012, while the Vive Focus 3 Business Edition could come in at $1,770, according to UploadVR.

