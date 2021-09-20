Microsoft’s annual fall Surface hardware event is coming up this Wednesday, September 22, and there’s a lot that’s expected. With the launch of Windows 11 coming on October 5, the company should have a ton of new flagship Surface devices to show the world how it matches hardware with the Windows software.

The event’s start time is set for 8 a.m. PT and it will be available for watching online via Microsoft’s website. Due to the pandemic, most events have now taken on an all-digital format. Here’s how you can watch it and what you can expect.

How to watch Microsoft’s fall Surface event live

Microsoft will open up it’s stream for the fall Surface event at 8 a.m PT or 11 a.m ET on Wednesday, September 22. The event is expected to be hosted by Surface (and Windows) chief Panos Panay, and feature Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella.

We’ll have a stream embedded above when it’s available, and you should be able to watch it live in any modern browser. If the stream isn’t working, you also can watch it directly on Microsoft’s website. Or, check out the company’s social media channels for more.

What to expect from Microsoft’s fall Surface event

There’s a lot that’s expected to be announced at Microsoft’s fall Surface event. Leading the list is the Surface Pro 8. Rumors have it that this Microsoft 2-in-1 PC could be getting a massive makeover, with slimmer bezels and a 120Hz display, as well as support for Thunderbolt technology.

icrosoft could also announce a redesigned Surface Book 4. This could be a lot like an iPad Pro or HP Elite Folio, where the screen is non-detachable and rather floats on top of the keyboard. Nvidia’s new RTX graphics and Intel’s 11th-generation processors are also rumored for the device.

A Surface Duo 2, which would address all the issues from the first version of the Duo, is another device rumored for this event. The Surface Duo 2 is expected to feature the Snapdragon 888 processor, support for 5G, wireless charging, and NFC technology, as confirmed by recent listings from the Federal Communications Commisssion.

There may even be wireless charging support, as well as ultra-wideband, too, with the Surface Pen possibly being able to recharge on the Duo itself.

We’ve already dove into into all the rumors and in-depth details on the other things you can expect from the Surface event. The list includes a refreshed Surface Go 3 model, as well as other accessories. Keep tuned to Digital Trends for more live updates from Microsoft’s fall Surface event as it happens live.

Editors' Recommendations