The annual season that’s come to be known as “techtober” is coming a bit early this year, as Microsoft is set to hold a hardware event on September 22. Just as things have gone in the past, it is rumored that Microsoft might use this event to announce a set of new Surface devices — though the media invites only mention that Microsoft will “talk about devices and Windows 11.”

This year, with the launch of Windows 11 set for October 5, the Surface event might end up a bigger show than it has been in the past. We could end up seeing a new Surface Pro model, a new Surface Laptop Pro, refreshed Surface Duo 2, and a lot more. Here’s everything we know so far.

When and where to watch the Surface event

Microsoft officially announced the Surface event for September 22. It is set to begin at around 8 a.m. PT on September 22. If you’re from outside the United States, you can convert that to your local time zone here.

Due to the pandemic, this event is all-digital. Microsoft isn’t holding an in-person gallery in New York City as it has in the past. Instead, you’ll have to livestream the event via Microsoft’s webpage. We’ll keep this post updated and will have a link when it’s live.

A new Surface Pro model

There hasn’t been much talk about it, but judging from the teasers posted on social media, Microsoft might end up launching a new Surface Pro device at this September 22 event. We’re unsure, however, if this will be a main Surface Pro device or a Surface Pro X device. Based on the image, we just see the signature Surface Type Cover and a Surface device with the kickstand extended out.

A new Surface Pro model is long overdue, as Microsoft only slightly refreshed the Surface Pro lineup this year via the Surface Pro 7+. The Surface Pro 7+ kept the same design as the Surface Pro 7 but with updated internal specs.

If Microsoft were to announce a new Surface Pro at this event, it could feature smaller bezels and Intel’s new Alder Lake processors. There’s even the chance that the next Surface Pro could have haptics built into the screen and come with a Surface Pen, based on what we’ve seen in Windows 11.

But that’s not all. We could also end up seeing a refreshed Surface Pro X to compete with Apple’s M1 Macbooks. Microsoft made some gains when it comes to the ARM architecture this past year by adding 64-bit app emulation in Windows 11 and working with its partners at Qualcomm on development kits. A new Surface Pro X would be a great way to showcase all that progress.

Surface Duo 2

One device that we know a lot about that could end up at this Surface event is the Surface Duo 2. The follow-up to 2020’s Surface Duo, this device has been much-talked-about ahead of its release. It fixes all the issues with the original Surface Duo and could come in a new black color option.

Currently, we know the Surface Duo 2 will likely come with a big design change. Based on photos of a prototype, we believe the Duo 2 might have a triple-camera setup on the rear. Then, based on Geekbench listings, we know that it could come with the Snapdragon 888 processor. Other improvements could include support for NFC, 5G, and wireless charging. The device could ship with Android 11, too.

Surface Laptop Pro or Surface Book 4

Another Surface device expected at this event is the Surface Book 4. Rumors have indicated that Microsoft might rebrand Surface Book 4 as Surface Laptop Pro, so keep that in mind. This device could end up being one of Microsoft’s most powerful Surface devices yet.

Compared to previous Surface Book devices, the Surface Book 4 could shape up to look different. Rumors suggest it could have a new design that goes the way of the iPad. That is where the display is nondetachable but rather pivots downward toward the keyboard. This would allow Microsoft to put more powerful components inside the device. We’re expecting Nvidia’s new RTX 30-series graphics and Intel’s 11th-generation and perhaps even 12th-generation CPUs inside the device.

Surface Go 3, Surface Laptop Go, new accessories?

We touched on all the big devices we expect for September 22, but there’s still some other stuff that we believe could be announced. One of those is a Surface Go 3, which was recently spotted on Geekbench with refreshed Intel Pentium Gold and Intel Core i3 processors. This is Microsoft’s most affordable Surface, and it could be a good way to sell Windows 11 to see the operating system on a cheap device.

Other than Surface Go 3, Microsoft could also refresh the Surface Laptop Go. This was announced in 2020 and was an affordable way to stay productive and enjoy some of the more premium features of the Surface Laptop lineup. It would be nice to see the Laptop Go get Intel’s newest processors, but seeing as though it’s only a year old, we do have our doubts.

Since Microsoft has a lineup of Surface-branded accessories like earbuds and headphones (and even speakers and webcams), it wouldn’t be too surprising to see updates for them, either. Usually, each new Surface drop comes with a ton of accessories that you can buy alongside these devices.

Editors' Recommendations