Time to grab a bargain? Refurbished Apple Watch models start at only $230

When Apple announced the Apple Watch Series 2, it continued to sell the Series 1, but for a reduced price. Now, the first refurbished Apple Watch Series 1 and Series 2 models are appearing in Apple’s store, and they’re cheaper still. If the initial price drop didn’t tempt you into buying one, maybe this will be the final push you need.

How much cheaper are we talking? The discounts vary depending on the model you want, and range from around $40 to $90 worth of savings. For example, a regular Series 1, 42mm silver cased Apple Watch Sport with a white band will cost you $300 brand new. In Apple’s refurbished store, a 42mm gold Apple Watch Sport with a cocoa band is $250. A 38mm silver and white Series 1 can be purchased for $230. Both represent solid savings over the full price versions.

More: Read our review of the Apple Watch Series 1 here, or the Apple Watch Series 2 here

Series 2 Apple Watch models are more expensive, and at the time of writing, there are only three versions from which to choose — a 38mm space black with black band, and two 42mm models in space black or stainless steel. The 38mm model is $470 down from $550, and the 42mm versions are $510 rather than $600.

The choice is relatively slim at the moment, but we’re hopeful that in the future, the refurb store will mean a chance to select one of the usually more expensive color and strap combinations, without spending that much more money over a standard model purchased at full price. If you’ve never considered a refurbished Apple product direct from the company before, it’s worth doing so. Each product comes with a year’s warranty, and has been through a complete test before being sold.

Refurbished Apple Watches are only available in the U.S. Apple Store online at the moment, and stock will come and go, so patience may be needed if you want to pick up a bargain.

