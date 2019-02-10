Apple Watch Series 3 vs. Series 4: Which Apple Watch should grace your wrist?

Share

While most people tune in to Apple’s annual hardware event specifically for the latest iPhone news, Apple’s iconic wearable shouldn’t be overlooked. The California-based company announced the Series 4 of the Apple Watch back in September 2018, giving Apple enthusiasts yet another option for a coveted smartwatch. The Series 1 and 2 of the device have been discontinued, but the Series 3 and 4 improved on the original models, so no one’s missing out.

Even the jump from the Series 3 to the 4 brought a fair number of improvements, including the device’s processor, display, and overall appearance. But just because the Series 4 is the newer version, doesn’t mean you should dismiss the Series 3 entirely. Both devices are solid purchases, but your budget or lifestyle may influence which one you’re more likely to buy. Below, we take a look at both models of the Apple Watch currently available to help you make the best purchase.

Comparison

Apple Watch Series 3 Apple Watch Series 4 GPS enabled Yes (cellular optional) Yes (cellular optional) Processor Dual-core S3 processor 64-bit dual-core S4 processor Operating system watchOS 5 watchOS 5 Body (dimensions) Aluminum & Stainless Steel Case 38mm 38.6 x 33.3 x 11.4 mm 42mm 42.5 x 36.4 x 11.4 White Ceramic Case 38mm 39.2 x 34.0 x 11.8 mm 42mm 42.6 x 36.5 x 11.4 mm Aluminum & Stainless Steel Case 40mm 40 x 34 x 10.7 mm 44mm 44 x 38 x 10.7 mm Resolution (pixels) 38mm: 272 x 340 42mm: 312 x 390 40mm: 324 x 394 44mm: 368 x 448 Weight Aluminum Case 38mm: 26.7 grams (cellular: 28.7 grams) 42mm: 32.3 grams (cellular: 34.9 grams) Stainless Steel Case 38mm: 42.4 grams 42mm: 52.8 grams White Ceramic Case 38mm: 40.1 grams 42mm: 46.4 grams Aluminum case 40mm: 30.1 grams 44mm: 36.7 grams Stainless Steel case 40mm: 39.8 grams 44mm: 47.9 grams CPU Dual Core 64-bit Dual Core Waterproof Waterproof up to 50 meters Waterproof up to 50 meters Available ceramic casing Yes No Display Second-generation OLED Retina display with Force Touch (1,000 nits) LTPO OLED Retina display with Force Touch (1,000 nits) Base price $280 $400 Review 4 out of 5 stars 5 out of 5 stars

Specs

There weren’t really any huge improvements in specs for the Series 4 over the Series 3, but there are still a few minor differences between the two. The Apple Watch Series 4 traded in for a better screen, and a more powerful CPU and processor than the Series 3, which Apple says is up to two times faster than the processor in its predecessor.

Both models are GPS-enabled (which wasn’t always the case with the older models) and both can be equipped with cellular if you are willing to pay a slightly higher ticket price. The incorporation of these features means you no longer have to rely on your smartphone for the services offered on your watch, and even allows you to leave it behind when you go out and still be reachable.

Not much changed in terms of battery life between the Series 3 and Series 4. They each come with a built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery that averages about 18 hours of life. There actually hasn’t been much improvement in battery life since the Series 1. Both models work with the latest OS, WatchOS 5.

What sets the Series 4 apart from the Series 3, though, is its electrical heart sensor which can record your heartbeat and rhythm and check for atrial fibrillation, a form of irregular heartbeat that can indicate trouble. While the Series 3 has a heart rate sensor, the ECG app on the Series 4 is much more precise and can give you more detailed information about your heart rhythm.

The Series 4 also offers fall detection, a second-generation heart sensor, and a digital crown on the back of the watch with haptic feedback, that will provide a tapping sensation on your wrist when you receive a notification.

While the differences between the two devices may not be overly noticeable in your day-to-day life, they are there in the background, and they make for a better watch-wearing experience. As the Series 4 features slightly better components than the Series 3, it wins the spec comparison.

Winner: Apple Watch Series 4

Design

Where you’ll notice more differences between these versions of the Apple Watch is in their design. While they sport the same rectangular casing and button on the side, the Series 4 is much sleeker than the Series 3, with smaller bezels and a less prominent button. It is also about a millimeter thinner. Both devices offer similar finishes, as well as special editions like the Apple Watch Hermes and Apple Watch Nike+.

The Series 4 is also slightly bigger than the Series 3, coming in 40mm and 44mm configurations. By comparison, the Series 3 comes in 38mm and 42mm options. The screens are also slightly different. Both support Force Touch, where the amount of force you use on the screen has different outcomes, but the Series 4 sports a better LTPO OLED Retina display. Both offer 1,000 nits of brightness (which helps make the screen more visible in sunlight, a must-have for any sports enthusiasts out there).

Another big plus for athletes out there is that both watches are water resistant at up 50 meters. They can be used for shallow-water activities like swimming or bathing.

While the push for smaller bezels has some disadvantages in smartphones, that’s not the case with wearables. A sleeker and more modern look is something that anyone buying a new smartwatch is likely to want. Since the Apple Watch Series 4 offers more screen without having to be much larger than the Series 3, it wins this category.

Winner: Apple Watch Series 4

Pricing and availability

Apple is still currently producing both the Apple Watch Series 3 and the Series 4. Basic editions of the Series 3 start at $280, while a similar model in the Series 4 is $400. Adding cellular adds $100 to those costs respectively, so it’s important to make sure you actually want the feature before you spend the extra cash.

Exact prices will vary on your exact configuration, whether you go used or refurbished, and for any straps or accessories you may get, but the Series 3 will almost always be cheaper, simply because it’s been around longer.

Winner: Apple Watch Series 3

Overall winner: Apple Watch Series 4

The Series 3 is obviously cheaper than the Series 4, but you are going to have to compromise on some features and design elements for that saving. That’s not to say the Series 3 is a bad purchase or that you couldn’t get some great use out of it. It has many features that someone looking to buy a smartwatch would want, such as GPS, optional cellular, waterproofing, a bright display, and a heart sensor.

The Series 4, however, does most of these things better than the Series 3. Since the 4 is newer, it will also last longer than the 3, which will likely phase out before the newer version does. To that end, we recommend the Series 4 over the Series 3, because it’s really one of the best watches out there.