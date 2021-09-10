MacRumors is reporting Apple has resolved its Apple Watch Series 7 production issues and will begin producing and launching the new model this month, according to Apple Insider analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Nikkei Asia and Bloomberg reported there could have been delays because of these production issues. Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman recently tweeted the device will be available in limited quantities at launch.

The watch has a new, more durable display panel and a contact design instead of the older cable design. It has a flat-edged look modeled after the designs of the iPhone 12 and iPad Pro. This created a more complicated production process.

The production issue was related to the complex new panel modules having reliability issues. These issues included a blinking panel and touch insensitivity. The problem was solved by going experimenting with different designs to determine the best production configuration. Qualification standards for the panel and assembly sides also had to be adjusted.

Previous Next 1 of 3 91Mobiles 91Mobiles 91Mobiles

For the first time, a low-injection pressure overmolding was used to protect the inner components. A new OLED production line was used to reduce costs and improve efficiency. A longer supply chain may have contributed to the delays because of the addition of new suppliers like LG Display, Young Poong, and Jabil.

“We expect Jabil to start mass production of Apple Watch 7 panel modules in mid-September,” said Kuo.

Kuo’s note is optimistic about the future of Apple Watch shipments and mentioned “new health-management features” for the Series 8. This is encouraging news for Apple users as Gurman said there would be “no chance” of any additional health features for the Series 7.

The Apple Watch Series 7 displays will be larger than previous models. Currently, they come in 40mm and 44mm sizes. The new series should be 41mm and 45mm. Apple will release its new product lineup at 10 a.m. PT on Tuesday, September 14 and you can watch it live.

Editors' Recommendations