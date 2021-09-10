  1. Mobile

Apple Watch Series 7 has resolved production issues and will launch this month

By

MacRumors is reporting Apple has resolved its Apple Watch Series 7 production issues and will begin producing and launching the new model this month, according to Apple Insider analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Nikkei Asia and Bloomberg reported there could have been delays because of these production issues. Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman recently tweeted the device will be available in limited quantities at launch.

The watch has a new, more durable display panel and a contact design instead of the older cable design. It has a flat-edged look modeled after the designs of the iPhone 12 and iPad Pro. This created a more complicated production process.

The production issue was related to the complex new panel modules having reliability issues. These issues included a blinking panel and touch insensitivity. The problem was solved by going experimenting with different designs to determine the best production configuration. Qualification standards for the panel and assembly sides also had to be adjusted.

1 of 3
A render of what the Apple Watch Series 7 may look like.
91Mobiles
A render of what the Apple Watch Series 7 may look like.
91Mobiles
A render of what the Apple Watch Series 7 may look like.
91Mobiles

For the first time, a low-injection pressure overmolding was used to protect the inner components. A new OLED production line was used to reduce costs and improve efficiency. A longer supply chain may have contributed to the delays because of the addition of new suppliers like LG Display, Young Poong, and Jabil.

“We expect Jabil to start mass production of Apple Watch 7 panel modules in mid-September,” said Kuo.

Kuo’s note is optimistic about the future of Apple Watch shipments and mentioned “new health-management features” for the Series 8. This is encouraging news for Apple users as Gurman said there would be “no chance” of any additional health features for the Series 7.

The Apple Watch Series 7 displays will be larger than previous models. Currently, they come in 40mm and 44mm sizes. The new series should be 41mm and 45mm. Apple will release its new product lineup at 10 a.m. PT on Tuesday, September 14 and you can watch it live.

Editors' Recommendations

Destiny 2: Beyond Light: Where to find Xur for the weekend of September 10

destinys weekend vendor xur extends stay psnxbox live hacks destiny

Best cheap gaming PC deals for September 2021

best graphics card for gaming origin neuron desktop review lifestyle behind shoulder

Apple iPhone 12, upcoming 13 may soon comprise one-third of all 5G shipments

Apple iphone 12: new purple color

Venom shouldn’t be Spider-Man 2’s villain, he should be a playable character

Venom gets up close and personal in Spider-Man 2.

ESO crafting guide: How to craft in The Elder Scrolls Online

ESO player using blacksmith station.

Madden 22: Ultimate Team tips and tricks for building your dream team

Lamar Jackson holding the football in Madden.

Sonos is raising the prices of most of its speakers

Sonos Roam

How to make restaurant reservations with a HomePod

Customers inspect the new Apple HomePod at an Apple Store on February 9, 2018 in San Francisco, California.

Everything we know about Spider-Man 2

Miles Morales and Peter Parker stand together in Spider-Man 2.

Best cheap Apple deals and sales for September 2021

dell xps 15 vs macbook pro 16 apple ry 14 1200x9999

How to print from your iPhone and iPad

how to print from an iPhone

How to reset a Roomba vacuum

the only robot vacuums worthyour attention today prime day 2020 roomba i7

What is NFC? Here’s everything you need to know

apple pay launches in target taco bell and more