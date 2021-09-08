The Apple Watch Series 7 is set to launch during the “California Streaming” iPhone 13 event on September 14, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reports in his Power On newsletter. There was no confirmation of a launch earlier since the “complicated designs” of the new smartwatch caused production delays.

This new launch announcement could lead to three possibilities, Gurman says: 1) The Apple Watch Series 7 launch will be postponed until the company has tackled its production challenges, or 2) the launch will happen but on a smaller scale, with the device available in limited quantities, or 3) the device will launch as expected. but won’t be available for some time.

Either way, users will receive confirmation during the virtual livestreamed event to be held 10 a.m. PT on Tuesday, September 14.

The Apple Watch Series 7 was earlier rumored to offer blood pressure monitoring (among other health-tracking features), but Gurman quickly refuted the possibility with a two-word tweet: “No chance.”

Despite this disappointing turn of events, users still have something to be excited about. The redesigned hardware of the Apple Watch Series 7 will feature flat edges and larger 41mm and 45mm displays, compared to the current 40mm and 44mm displays. The watch is said to feature a “new lamination technique,” allowing its display to be raised closer to the top cover.

Some users speculate that the large screen feature would allow Apple to launch fresh exclusive watch faces for the new series. Finally, it is also expected to have faster processors and improved battery life, offering more value for the money.

Watch the official Apple event for more information about the iPhone 13, the Apple Watch 7, and possibly even the AirPods 3 launch.

