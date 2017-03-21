Huawei Watch 2 Sport vs. Huawei Watch 2 Classic: Which one is right for you?

Huawei has finally taken the wraps off of the Huawei Watch 2. Unlike the first time around, however, there are actually two devices with the Huawei Watch 2 name: The Huawei Watch 2 Sport and the Huawei Watch 2 Classic. While you might assume the only differences are aesthetic, the truth is that there are also a few changes under the hood.

So which one is right for you? Turns out, the devices have some very specific use cases, which is why we’ve put together this guide.

More: Huawei Watch 2 Classic and Watch 2 Sport: Our first take

Specs

Huawei Watch 2 Sport Huawei Watch 2 Classic Size 48.9 x 45 x 12.6 mm (1.93 x 1.77 x 0.50-inches) 48.9 x 45 x 12.6 mm (1.93 x 1.77 x 0.50-inches) Weight 57g (2.01oz) 60.5g (2.15oz) Screen 1.2-inch AMOLED 1.2-inch AMOLED Resolution 390 x 390 pixels 390 x 390 pixels Operating System Android Wear 2.0 Android Wear 2.0 Storage 4GB 4GB Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 2100 Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 2100 RAM 768MB 768MB LTE Support Yes (optional) No Connectivity GSM/HSPA/LTE/Wi-Fi b/g/n Wi-Fi b/g/n Bluetooth Yes, version 4.1 Yes, version 4.1 GPS Yes Yes Battery 420mAh 420mAh Water Resistance IP68 IP68 Sensors Accelerometer, gyroscope, heart rate, barometer, compass Accelerometer, gyroscope, heart rate, barometer, compass Colors Orange, Black, Grey Titanium DT Review Hands-On Hands-On

When it comes to specs, the two watches are almost identical. Both devices come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 2100 processor, which is built specifically for wearables. On top of that, they both feature 4GB of storage and 768MB of RAM, so they should be able to handle most wearable-related things you can throw at them.

The amount of storage, RAM, and the processor in these Android Wear watches are among the best you can get at the moment. Because the two watches have the same specs, this one is a tie.

Winner: Tie