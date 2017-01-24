Give Amazon $20 a month and it’ll send your child a new toy all year round

Why it matters to you It may lack the personal touch, but Amazon's new service may attract busy parents looking for a quick way to purchase toys for their kids.

If your hectic lifestyle means you just don’t have the time – or energy – to shop for educational toys for your littl’uns, then Amazon wants to help.

Never one to miss an opportunity, the ecommerce giant has just launched a new subscription service that for $20 a month will guarantee the regular delivery of specially selected S.T.E.M. toys.

Amazon promises that all the products it sends out will be “hand-picked” by “toy experts.”

Split into three groups – 3 to 4 year olds, 5 to 7 year olds, and 8 to 13 year olds – each of the toys will be linked in some way to either science, tech, engineering, or math, with one delivered each month to subscribers.

“From programmable robots to rockin’ crystal kits and chemistry sets to cool arithmetic toys, S.T.E.M. Club will challenge and inspire while expanding young minds through play,” the Seattle-based company says on a new webpage promoting the service.

All of the curated toys offered by the club will either be new additions to Amazon’s site or exclusive to its online store.

The company said the first toy will be sent to a subscriber within two days of signing up, with delivery guaranteed within a week of despatch. The subscription fee is deducted automatically each month from subscriber accounts, and the deal can be canceled at any time without charge.

With its educational playthings costing anywhere between a few bucks and hundreds of dollars, it’s not clear how the company will choose what to send out. We’ve reached out to Amazon for more information and will update when we hear back.

Amazon started highlighting educational toys on its website in 2015 when it launched a special page geared toward promoting S.T.E.M. products.

The new service is currently available only to U.S. residents, but could be rolled out more widely if it proves popular on its home soil.

If you have kids, does Amazon’s S.T.E.M. Club sound appealing? Or would you rather decide for yourself what toys your children play with? Sound off in the comments below.