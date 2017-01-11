JetBlue’s free Wi-Fi service, Fly-Fi, is now available to all its passengers

Choosing an airline for your next trip might have just gotten easier.

If keeping yourself entertained, or productive, during your time in the sky is of the utmost importance to you, it looks like one carrier can now say that it definitively stands above the rest. On Wednesday, JetBlue announced the introduction of “always-free and speedy Wi-Fi connectivity on every aircraft from the departure gate to the arrival gate.” This makes the airline the only one in the industry to make available Wi-Fi, live TV, and movies to passengers at no additional cost, every single time.

“It’s 2017 and our customers expect to be connected everywhere, whether that be from the comfort of their sofa or 35,000 feet above it.” said Jamie Perry, vice president of marketing, JetBlue. “That’s why we’re so proud that JetBlue is now the only airline to offer free, high-speed Wi-Fi, live TV, and movies for all customers on every plane.”

JetBlue’s Fly-Fi was first introduced back in December 2013, whereupon it was available on just one airplane. But just three years later, times have truly changed. Now, passengers can have an internet experience that JetBlue claims is “similar to what they have at home, including the ability to stream video, and use multiple devices at once.” So whether you’re looking to watch the latest episode of Transparent on Amazon Video, post a tweet, or send a WhatsApp message, you can do it all from thousands of feet above the ground.

And because JetBlue is now offering gate-to-gate internet connectivity, you won’t have to wait until you reach cruising altitudes in order to get connected. Indeed, you never have to miss a beat, as you can start surfing the web from the moment you board to the moment you touch down.

So go ahead, friends. Take that long flight. If you do it on JetBlue, at least you know you won’t be bored.