Okay, this has to be one of our favorite deals for smartphones this Black Friday and Cyber Monday. The Samsing Galaxy Note is at a ridiculously low price.

Right now, you can get a new or or go for the and — all with free Galaxy Buds!

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Note 10 Plus, S10, and S10 Plus represent four of the best phones you can get in 2019. Triple camera setups — quadruple in the case of the Note 10 Plus, with it’s ToF sensor — and Samsung’s strong photography prowess make these phones contenders for best camera phone of 2019, as well. All of which sport a telephoto, regular, and wide-angle lens for great versatility and quality in your shots.

Of course, they’re more than just great camera phones. With some of the best internals you can get in an Android phone, the Note 10 and S10 are quick with multitasking, fluid with gaming, and — oh, yeah — they have some of the most gorgeous screens we’ve laid eyes on. Speaking of which, the super-thing bezels, and all-screen design will have you lost in the infinity pool that is the screen.

On top of all that, you get a sweet pair of true wireless earbuds. The Galaxy Buds are one of our favorites in this category. With solid sounds, a very comfortable fit, and six hours of listening time, these true wireless buds are the perfect compliment to your shiny new phone.

Indeed, if you’re seeking to win Black Friday, look no further than Samsung’s latest deals. But, if you must look further, check out our constantly updated deals posts and definitely consult our guide on how to not just win, but demolish Black Friday.

