Mark your calendar: Google will launch new hardware on October 9 in New York City

Google’s annual hardware launch event will take place on October 9 in New York City. The company sent out invites to media (including Digital Trends).
The date and venue are surprisingly, considering the past two Google October events have taken place in San Francisco on October 4. The company is widely expected to launch a successor to its Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL smartphones, as well as a Google Home device with a display. Other products rumored to be on the docket are a new Pixelbook Chromebook, and a potential followup to the Pixel Buds.
This is a developing story.
Editors' Recommendations
- Intel’s ninth-generation CPUs could launch on October 1
- James Bond 25: Danny Boyle bows out of directing the next 007 movie
- New 3DMark benchmark will support Nvidia’s RTX 20 Series possibly this October
- Denon debuts new A/V receiver with Airplay 2 and support for Amazon Alexa
- New Steam chat system adds group chats, video, and GIF support