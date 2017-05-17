Leaked Samsung Galaxy C10 shell pics show space for a Samsung Bixby button

Samsung is upgrading its Galaxy C series with follow-ups to last year’s Galaxy C5 and C7, but now we also have word that the company could be working on both a Galaxy C10 and C10 Plus as well. Both the C5 Pro and C7 Pro have been the subject of quite a lot of rumors to date, but now we have some official information: The company has quietly launched the Galaxy C7 Pro in China. The phones will join the already-released C9 Pro, which is only available in China.

So what should we expect from the new C-series phones? Here’s everything we think we know so far.

Galaxy C10 and C10 Plus

Samsung is reportedly working on an even more powerful phone in the C series: The Galaxy C10 and C10 Plus. We heard a few things about these phones and now we have some leaked photos that show off a few more features. Namely, it looks like the phones could be getting a Samsung Bixby button. The photos, which come from Ice Universe show the outer shell of the phone, also seem to show enough space for a dual camera.

Galaxy C10：Dual camera, Bixby button pic.twitter.com/Mg0wD7m2RJ — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) May 16, 2017

According to a report from SamMobile, the C10 and C10 Plus will both come with some pretty impressive specs, including a possible 6GB of RAM. The report also notes that the devices could be called the C10 and C10 Pro instead of C10 Plus — which would make sense as far as consistency goes, as other handsets in the C series come with the Pro moniker.

Unfortunately, about all we know at this point is that a C10 and C10 Plus are in the works, but we will update this story as we hear more.

Galaxy C5 Pro

The Galaxy C5 Pro, which hasn’t been released yet, was first leaked on import tracking website Zauba with the model number SM-C5000 — proving that the device does exist. Then we got a full-on spec leak for the device on Chinese social media website Weibo, which showed that it would be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor and sport 3GB of RAM or more.

Now, we finally have a better look at the device thanks to an introductory video that has surfaced online. According to the video, which was picked up by SamMobile, the device pretty much matches up with previous leaks. The video largely focuses on the phone’s camera, which is expected to be 16MP on both the front and the back. Check out the video for yourself below.

Our first look at the design of the C5 Pro came from a tweet that also showed the C7 Pro and the already-released C9 Pro. The leak comes from Twitter user @mmddj_china, and shows that the phones will indeed feature quite a sleek design.

It appears as though the leak also shows that the phones will feature a 16MP rear-facing and front-facing camera — which will be very nice for the selfie-lovers among us. That makes sense, as the C9 Pro did indeed feature a 16MP camera on both sides, and the C7 Pro does too.

Galaxy C7 Pro

The Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro has finally been unveiled on Samsung’s Chinese website, confirming almost all of the specs we already knew about.

The device is built with a 5.7-inch super AMOLED display, along with a Snapdragon 625 processor, a nice 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage. One of the more interesting things about the Galaxy C7 Pro is that both the front-facing and rear-facing camera are 16MP, so this is a perfect option for the selfie-lovers among us.

The phone will be up for pre-order in China on January 16. However, there is unfortunately no word yet as to whether the device will come to other markets.

Updated on 05-17-2017 by Christian de Looper: Added leaked photos of Galaxy C10 shell.