Apple has some exciting features in store for its AirPods and HomePod

Handing an AirPod to a friend to listen to that awesome new song you’ve discovered is no different (from a hygiene perspective) to sticking your finger in your ear, then in their ear, then back into yours. That’s why Apple has come up with a more hygienic, and not to mention convenient, way to share music using its AirPods wireless earphones.

Audio Sharing requires your buddy to have a set of AirPods and an iPhone. If they do, just bring your iPhone alongside theirs and wait a few seconds. An alert will then appear on your screen asking if you’d like to share audio with their Pods. Just hit Share Audio. What you’re listening to will then also come out of their AirPods, in real time.

Apple didn’t shed much light on how the feature works, but it presumably obtains the unique frequency your friend’s AirPods use to communicate with their iPhone, then bounces it to your iPhone, enabling you to stream audio to their AirPods, as well as your own — a bit like the more generic Dual Audio feature on the Galaxy S10.

What’s more, Apple announced at WWDC 2019 that it will also be arming Siri with the much-requested ability to read aloud incoming messages. From there, you’ll have the option to dictate a response, in the exact same way you would if you were using Apple’s CarPlay platform, but without the visual prompts found on the in-car system.

There’s something for HomePod owners, too

The Cupertino firm also has something in store for HomePod owners. A new feature will allow them to share a song that’s playing on their iPhone with the entire room by bringing it alongside the Pod, using the same Handoff engine it developed to make using iOS and MacOS simultaneously a lot more intuitive.

There’s no official word on when Apple is planning to start rolling out the updates, however. Some believe the changes for the AirPods will be baked into iOS 13, which is scheduled to start making the rounds in September, while the HomePod will be treated to a separate upgrade via the Home application for iOS around the same time.

We’ll have to wait and see.