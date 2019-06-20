Digital Trends
Act fast, Apple’s latest AirPods are back in stock on Amazon and $19 off

Jenifer Calle
Apple AirPods review
Apple’s latest AirPods are back in stock on Amazon. The second-generation AirPods offer a version that includes a case that supports Qi wireless charging, always-on Siri, and better Bluetooth connectivity. You can order the wireless charging case version now with a $19 discount. And with Prime Day 2019 in the horizon, be sure to check our Apple deals from Amazon page for other great discounts.

Normally $199, Amazon’s sale brings the price down to $180, with free shipping for Prime members. Amazon will ship your AirPods in one to two days, and we recommend ordering fast, as the sale price may expire or stock may run out before the day ends.

This offer is on the newer AirPods with the wireless charging case. If you want a cheaper option with the wired charging case, you’ll have to purchase the version with that case included, currently at $159. Although out of stock, you can still pre-order it to have it shipped once it comes back in stock on June 28.

Our tests found that AirPods offer about five hours of listening time before requiring a recharge. The new H1 chip also made the headphones much more responsive, and less laggy in gaming environments. Call quality in windy environments was also improved. Much of the rest of the AirPod design and feature set is exactly the same as the first generation, just with a number of minor tweaks to make them an all-around better buy.

While non-Apple users might be better served by other wireless earbuds, for Apple users, AirPods are the best wireless earbuds for iOS. These are perfect for everyday use in your commute or for situations where you’re active or working out at the gym. There’s no denying that the sleek modern look, practical engineering, and design make this one of the most sought-after Apple gadgets.

Cut the chord when it comes to listening to music and get one of the best wireless earbuds in the market, now $19 from Amazon, while supplies last.

Looking for more great stuff? Find deals on the best wireless headphones, Apple AirPods alternatives, and more on our curated deals page.

