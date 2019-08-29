Apple braces for a big hit as increases in Chinese tariffs loom

Your favorite Apple products are about to get hit with an increase in Chinese tariffs starting in September and again in December.

Apple products that will reportedly be subject to 30% tariffs starting September 1 are desktop Macs, Apple Watches, AirPods, and HomePods, according to 9to5Mac. Other products that will be hit with 15% tariffs beginning on December 15 include iPhones, iPads, MacBooks, Apple TVs, and more. Tariffs were initially set to be 25% and 10%, respectively.

The highly anticipated iPhone 11 that is set to launch in September will not be immediately impacted by the tariffs, since iPhone tariffs aren’t set to begin until December.

The new tariffs were initially tweeted out by President Donald Trump on August 23 as a response to the “unfair Trading Relationship” with China.

…Additionally, the remaining 300 BILLION DOLLARS of goods and products from China, that was being taxed from September 1st at 10%, will now be taxed at 15%. Thank you for your attention to this matter! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 23, 2019

Apple CEO Tim Cook argued against the tariffs during a meeting with Trump on August 18. Cook reportedly told Trump that it would be hard for the tech company to pay the Chinese tariffs, especially since Apple’s competitors, like Samsung, manufacture their products in South Korea rather than China.

The threat of increased tariffs has been looming over the tech industry for months. Trump told CNBC in June that he would seek an additional $300 billion in tariffs on Chinese-imported products.

Other tech companies have also expressed their concerns over tariffs. Microsoft, Nintendo, and Sony submitted a joint letter opposing the tariffs on June 18.

“While we appreciate the Administration’s efforts to protect U.S. intellectual property and preserve U.S. high-tech leadership, the disproportionate harm caused by these tariffs to U.S. consumers and businesses will undermine — not advance — these goals,” the letter states.

Some analysts estimate that a long-term trade war between the U.S. and China could result in a price increase of the iPhone by as much as $160. Digital Trends reached out to Apple for comment, and to see if the increase in tariffs would mean an increase in product prices, but we haven’t heard back from them yet.

Still, if you have had your eye on the new iPhone 11, it might be wise to purchase it before the mid-December tariffs go into effect.

